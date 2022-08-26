ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultra-Processed Food Intake Linked to Mental Health Symptoms

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals reporting higher intakes of ultra-processed food (UPF) are significantly more likely to report worse mental health symptoms, according to a study published online July 28 in Public Health Nutrition. Eric M. Hecht, M.D., Ph.D., from the Charles E. Schmidt College of...
Dapagliflozin Cuts CV Risk in Heart Failure With Preserved LVEF

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor dapagliflozin reduces the combined risk for worsening heart failure or cardiovascular death, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
Drinking at Least Two Cups of Tea Daily Linked to Reduced Mortality Risk

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Drinking two or more cups of tea per day is associated with lower mortality risk, regardless of genetic variation in caffeine metabolism, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Maki Inoue-Choi, Ph.D., from the National...
Acetazolamide Helps Treat Volume Overload in Heart Failure

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with acute decompensated heart failure, the addition of acetazolamide to loop diuretic therapy yields an increased incidence of successful decongestion, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
Device-Measured Physical Activity Tied to Heart Failure Risk

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Device-measured physical activity (PA), especially moderate-intensity PA, is associated with a reduced risk for heart failure, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Circulation. Frederick K. Ho, Ph.D., from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted...
ADHD Drug Adderall in Short Supply

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Labor shortages at Teva Pharmaceuticals have made Adderall, a widely used attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug, hard to find in some drugstores. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted there is no overall shortage of ADHD medications. Only Teva is reporting supply...
Guidance Developed for Addressing Use of Nonstatin Therapies

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Several new nonstatin agents have low-density lipoprotein cholesterol-lowering efficacy and can be considered for patients at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), according to an expert consensus decision pathway published online Aug. 25 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Pediatric Battery-Related ED Visits Increased From 2010 to 2017

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric emergency department visit rates related to batteries, particularly button batteries, increased from 2010 to 2017, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Pediatrics. Mark D. Chandler, M.P.H., from Safe Kids Worldwide in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues describe the...
Is There a Best Time of Day to Take Your Blood Pressure Pill?

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — It doesn’t seem to matter what time of day or night you take your blood pressure medication, a new study finds. The results of a randomized trial of more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure who were followed for over five years show that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected if the drugs are taken in the morning or evening.
Hepatitis C Support Groups

The rules are simple at Monday’s lunchtime hepatitis C support group in the Oasis Clinic: Only one person speaks at a time, people’s stories don’t leave the room, and you can’t have more than two slices of pizza. Larry Gonzalez (not his real name), a former...
Pathophysiology of Nocturnal Enuresis Explored in Adult Women

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In adult women, nocturnal enuresis (NE) may have urological and nonurological pathophysiology, according to a study recently published in Frontiers in Medicine. For the study, Qi-Xiang Song, from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, and colleagues enrolled 70 adult women...
