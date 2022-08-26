The New York State Fair is back in action, and In Focus is getting a look at some of the best of what it has to offer — within and beyond the fairgrounds. JoDee Kenney catches up with state Assemblyman and Chair Assembly Transportation Committee Bill Magnarelli to talk about some of the many different transportation options for getting to and from the fair. With so many people coming to the fair each day, there’s not enough space for everyone to park — which is why Amtrak and Centro are getting involved. Magnarelli, who represents the Syracuse area, says Centro’s shuttle service to and from the fair is now more affordable than ever — with prices being slashed this year to just one dollar each way. For those who are located further out, in areas like Albany and Buffalo, Amtrak may be a better option — with special routes directly to and from the fairgrounds for the whole length of the fair. Magnarelli says having these different options is key because they help make it much easier for people from far and wide to visit year after year.

