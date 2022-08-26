Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
On the Record with Gov. Kathy Hochul: Changing the culture in Albany
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after taking office after the Andrew Cuomo harassment scandal, Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to change the culture in Albany. In the first few months of her tenure, the governor brought in a whole new administration driven by women in power and reinforced the message that harassment would not be tolerated. […]
informnny.com
Governor Hochul signs Dakota’s Law
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— From paint to pipes, lead has been used in a wide variety of products. If ingested, it can cause health problems, putting children especially at risk. “Of course the younger the child is, the more sensitive they are to the toxic effects of lead,” explained Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Learning disabilities and it goes up from there. And low levels of lead intoxication does not have any symptoms. It has a cumulative silent effect. So we are very concerned about lead.”
albanyschools.org
Free school meals for students
All City School District of Albany students will continue to be able to receive free school meals during the 2022-23 school year. Because many of our families struggle economically, the district participates in a federal program that allows all students to receive breakfast and lunch for free each day. The program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Excitement for opening of dispensaries at cannabis convention in Albany
It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry. “We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright. On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages
It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
WRGB
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
WNYT
Public survey extended for Washington Park recommendations
Albany is extending the date for public input on potential uses for Washington Park. Neighbors, businesses, and other community stakeholders now have until Monday to fill out a survey. The study is evaluating pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic in the park, in order to assist in prioritizing safety and mobility...
albanyschools.org
CDTA tripper information for the new school year
CDTA has provided route schedules and directions for the tripper buses that will serve our middle schools and Albany High School for the 2022-23 school year. You can visit our Transportation section to download the route directions and a CDTA brochure with the schedules for all tripper routes. CDTA will provide brochures that include the route maps prior to the first days of school this week.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Schenectady Newsboys’ Association: Some History
Newsboys did not work for one particular newspaper; they were independent agents who purchased newspapers from the publishers and sold them around the city. Since they were not allowed to return unsold papers, newsboys worked hard to sell all of their newspapers in order to make a profit. In Schenectady newsies protected their territories and competed vigorously, especially for the potential customers who headed to work at General Electric and the American Locomotive Company each day.
WNYT
Schenectady City Court orders landlord to pay $665,500 in fines for multiple code violations
The city of Schenectady claims a landlord hasn’t been maintaining his properties. Schenectady City Court has found Ahmad Halim guilty of multiple property code violations. He has been ordered to pay $665,500. Now Halim is speaking out. Halim is the general manager of Al Haqq, LLC. His company is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exploring different transportation options for getting to and from the fair
The New York State Fair is back in action, and In Focus is getting a look at some of the best of what it has to offer — within and beyond the fairgrounds. JoDee Kenney catches up with state Assemblyman and Chair Assembly Transportation Committee Bill Magnarelli to talk about some of the many different transportation options for getting to and from the fair. With so many people coming to the fair each day, there’s not enough space for everyone to park — which is why Amtrak and Centro are getting involved. Magnarelli, who represents the Syracuse area, says Centro’s shuttle service to and from the fair is now more affordable than ever — with prices being slashed this year to just one dollar each way. For those who are located further out, in areas like Albany and Buffalo, Amtrak may be a better option — with special routes directly to and from the fairgrounds for the whole length of the fair. Magnarelli says having these different options is key because they help make it much easier for people from far and wide to visit year after year.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County man sentenced for tax evasion
ALBANY – A 75-year-old Elka Park man was sentenced in Albany federal court on Friday to three years of probation and to spend four consecutive weekends in jail as a condition of his probation for conspiring with others to evade taxes on income earned from stock sales. Joseph Radcliffe,...
wamc.org
After claiming he never endorsed broken windows policing at debate, Berkshire DA candidate Shugrue explains a second instance where he publicly backed it
Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue is running for Berkshire District Attorney in the September 6th Democratic primary. In his bid to unseat first-term progressive Andrea Harrington, Shugrue has described her as inexperienced, characterized her reform efforts as an “awful experiment,” and said that the office must once again prosecute lower level crimes, dismiss fewer cases, and work more closely with law enforcement. In a debate on Pittsfield Community Television earlier this month, Shugrue claimed to have never endorsed the controversial practice of broken windows policing — a claim WAMC investigated and disproved. Shugrue appeared to back the concept – one he attacked as racist weeks later – in a WTBR interview in July. In a statement to WAMC, Shugrue said he had forgotten about the comments and that he should have made his opposition clear at the time. On Thursday, WAMC sat down with Shugrue in his Pittsfield office to discuss a quote from his 2004 DA campaign where he once again appeared to endorse broken windows policing, as well as his recent campaign press release that says Harrington has let down Berkshire youth.
wamc.org
Investigation continues after six are shot in Albany student neighborhood
As Albany police were attempting to quell a disturbance in a Pine Hills student neighborhood early Sunday, six people a block away were hit by gunfire. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets, where five people ranging in age from 19 to 29 were found with gunshot wounds.
Troy and Albany rocked by gun violence
Once on scene police found a 14-year-old boy suffering several gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services providing lifesaving medical attention at the scene. The boy was transferred to an area hospital where he died.
WNYT
Riverfront Park hosts back to school giveaway
There is a back-to-school give-away and neighborhood block party in Rensselaer’s Riverfront Park. Every student in the county will be able to get a free backpack filled with school supplies. Games, food and other entertainment is also planned. You must show proof of residency, and the student who will...
Queensbury contractor convicted for theft, larceny
On Monday, it was announced that a local contractor had been found guilty on multiple charges, including failing to do work on a house, and stealing a victim's credit card. The determination came after a three-day jury trial in the city of Glens Falls.
Troy man pleads not guilty in murder case
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Albany County Court Monday morning. Tyshaun Purvis, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Dominique Eley, 27, back in July 2022 in Albany. Purvis is also facing weapons and drug charges. Albany police were called to the 200 block of North […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sword attack in Albany follows violent weekend in Capital Region, police say
A homeless center worker in Albany who was attacked by a man with a sword was in critical condition Monday following a weekend of violence in the Capital Region in which several people were shot, including a 14-year-old who was killed in Troy, according to police. Officers responding to the...
