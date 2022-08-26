Read full article on original website
nippertown.com
Troy Music Hall’s “Lift Series” returns with Adam O’Farrill
TROY – The Lift Concert Series is back! Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is happy to announce the return of their popular series, starting with trumpet player Adam O’Farrill on October 5th at 6:00 pm. The Lift Concert Series boasts performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers,...
nippertown.com
LIVE: Victor Wooten, Steve Baily & Derico Watson @ The Egg, Albany, 08/28/2022
An eclectic crowd packed into the Lewis A. Swyer theater at The Egg Sunday evening to enjoy “Bass Extremes”, a musical collaboration between world-renowned bassists Steve Bailey and Victor Wooten. Both virtuoso players, Wooten and Bailey have been performing under the “Bass Extremes” brand since the 1998 release of “Cookbook”, their first album together. The duo is currently touring in support of their latest album “slow down”, their first recording in 20 years which features a who’s who of musical guests such as Bootsy Collins, Marcus Miller, Bela Fleck, and more.
nippertown.com
LIVE: Jazz Vespers (Tom Pierce celebration) @ First Reformed Church of Schenectady, 08/28/2022
“It’ll feel really weird to go to A Place for Jazz and not see Tommy,” said singer Jody Shayne Sunday between songs at Jazz Vespers. The several dozen jazz fans gathered in Covenant Hall of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady nodded their agreement: Won’t be the same without Tom Pierce, who died in June at age 80.
nippertown.com
Two Concurrent Exhibitions Kick Off Opalka’s 20th Anniversary Year
ALBANY — Opalka Gallery is pleased to present two related, concurrent exhibitions, the Screenprint Biennial and Graphic Liberation!, both opening on September 6 and running through October 29. A reception will be held Friday, Sept. 16, in conjunction with the return of Opalka’s popular outdoor Pop-Up Beer Garden series from 6pm to 9pm. Screenprint Biennial founder Nathan Meltz will give an exhibition tour at 5:30pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nippertown.com
Ani DiFranco to Appear at Troy Music Hall with the Righteous Babe Revue, November 11th
TROY – The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is excited to welcome legendary artist and feminist icon Ani DiFranco on November 11th! The show will also feature The Righteous Babes Revue: Gracie and Rachel, Pieta Brown, and Jocelyn Mackenzie. Grammy winner Ani DiFranco is the mother of the DIY...
nippertown.com
Opera Saratoga’s “Pasta & Puccini” to be Held Sunday, September 18th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Opera Saratoga, in conjunction with the Opera Saratoga Guild, will once again be holding the very popular Pasta & Puccini event on Sunday, September 18th at Longfellows Restaurant in Saratoga Springs, NY. The event will feature performances by acclaimed mezzo-soprano Sable Strout, accompanied by Opera Saratoga’s Head of Music Staff, Laurie Rogers.
nippertown.com
The Hangar on the Hudson to Host Inaugural For the LoST: International Overdose Awareness Day Fundraiser & Benefit Event, August 31st
TROY – Every year, August 31st marks International Overdose Awareness Day (#IOAD). A systemic problem that hits far and wide across all strata of society, one such life who’s been affected is Sarah Lyn. Rather than let it destroy her, she has turned that grief outward into effective action. With the help of many surrounding businesses in the Capital Region, Sarah Lyn has organized For the LoST: International Overdose Awareness Day Fundraiser & Benefit. The inaugural event will be held at Troy’s Hangar on the Hudson and features an impressive lineup: alt/rock duo Curious Comet, beloved jam-band Raisinhead, and nationally recognized rock n’ roll blues powerhouse, Lizzie & the Makers with special guest Reeves Gabrels! Proceeds will go towards benefitting Sarah’s family, as well as aiding in donations towards the ever-more imperative cause spearheaded by #IOAD to raise overdose awareness and prevention protocols.
nippertown.com
Collar Works Hosting New Exhibition, Soft Play
TROY – Collar Works are proudly presenting SOFT PLAY, an exhibition featuring the work of artists Sidney Mullis, Kelsey Tynik, Melissa Dadourian, and Olivia Baldwin. The exhibition opened on August 26th and will run until October 8th. The dance within their studios is the common thread. The artists playfully...
