TROY – Every year, August 31st marks International Overdose Awareness Day (#IOAD). A systemic problem that hits far and wide across all strata of society, one such life who’s been affected is Sarah Lyn. Rather than let it destroy her, she has turned that grief outward into effective action. With the help of many surrounding businesses in the Capital Region, Sarah Lyn has organized For the LoST: International Overdose Awareness Day Fundraiser & Benefit. The inaugural event will be held at Troy’s Hangar on the Hudson and features an impressive lineup: alt/rock duo Curious Comet, beloved jam-band Raisinhead, and nationally recognized rock n’ roll blues powerhouse, Lizzie & the Makers with special guest Reeves Gabrels! Proceeds will go towards benefitting Sarah’s family, as well as aiding in donations towards the ever-more imperative cause spearheaded by #IOAD to raise overdose awareness and prevention protocols.

TROY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO