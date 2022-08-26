John Repke, resident of Whitefish, thank you for being a candidate for the Public Service Commission in district five. The endorsements you have received from highly credible individuals, give me the confidence that my vote for you will help bring back integrity to the Public Service Commission. Your understanding of the issues, your financial management skills and your extensive experiences are the qualities that will bring the needed honesty and professionalism to the Montana Public Service Commission.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO