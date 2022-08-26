Read full article on original website
‘Bug in the Bay’ to Feature Volkswagen Cars at Bigfork’s Rumble in the Bay Car Show
Thousands of people and hundreds of classic cars are expected swarm downtown Bigfork this weekend for the 14th annual Rumble in the Bay car show. The theme for this year’s event is the Volkswagen, and so this year’s show is being called “Bug in the Bay.” Posters for the show Volkswagen’s iconic Beetle car set against a tie-dyed background.
Round Star Logging Project Advances to Next Phase of Planning
As part of an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire hazards in the region’s wildland-urban interface (WUI), Flathead National Forest officials are advancing a timber project on a 28,300-acre segment of the Tally Lake Ranger District west of Whitefish. Dubbed the Round Star Project, the proposal calls for commercial timber...
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City and found a woman had […]
Library Sees Resignations Following Bullet-Riddled Books
Two ImagineIF library advisors have resigned from their posts due to perceived threats to their safety after several bullet-riddled books were dropped off at the library earlier this month. A third advisor who had previously planned to retire this year, also mentioned safety concerns upon leaving. On Aug. 3, library...
John Repke is the Only Qualified Candidate
John Repke, resident of Whitefish, thank you for being a candidate for the Public Service Commission in district five. The endorsements you have received from highly credible individuals, give me the confidence that my vote for you will help bring back integrity to the Public Service Commission. Your understanding of the issues, your financial management skills and your extensive experiences are the qualities that will bring the needed honesty and professionalism to the Montana Public Service Commission.
UPDATE: Flathead County Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in Martin City
A 40-year-old Flathead County man remains jailed on homicide charges after an early Saturday morning shooting outside a Martin City bar left a woman dead and a man injured. Del Orrin Crawford was booked at the Flathead County Detention Center Aug. 27 on felony charges of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and evidence tampering.
Evergreen Water and Sewer District Issues Boil Advisory
The Flathead County Water District No. 1, also known as the Evergreen Water and Sewer District, has issued a precautionary boil advisory for drinking water before consumption following potential contamination due to a system failure. On August 28, the district discovered a piping failure at the district’s two water tanks....
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office responded to over 100 calls this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released statistics on some of the calls they received over the past week. Deputies responded to 14 assaults or physical disturbances, 11 verbal disturbances, nine assaults with a weapon in which four involved a gun, two involved a knife and two involved an unnamed weapon.
Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Martin City
A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly shot two people at a Martin City bar, killing a woman and critically injuring a man after a reported altercation, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, was arrested on two felony charges...
Man Arrested Following Altercation Involving a Pipe and Firearm
A man was arrested Wednesday night on an assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly fired shots during an argument in Evergreen, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. John Charles Jellison, 60, was arrested following the incident late on Aug. 24 and was booked in...
