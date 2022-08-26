Read full article on original website
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
Fox17
Neighborhood Activation Project coming together to improve West MI areas
The Neighborhood Action Project improves the homes and businesses of black and brown communities around Grand Rapids. The first step toward doing that is by bringing people together to help connect, beautify, and help protect these neighborhoods. Help them complete their mission by joining them for a special event coming...
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
'An epidemic of entitlement': GR restaurant closes after line of rude customers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant closed their doors in the middle of one of their busiest days, after the owner said they could no longer handle the way they were being treated by some of their customers. "It wasn't an easy decision, but I think it...
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
Fox17
Mel Trotter Ministries Coat Drive begins September 1
Freezing temperatures are just a couple of months away in West Michigan. To help those who are homeless prepare for the dangerous temperatures, Mel Trotter Ministries is starting its Winter Coat Drive. Starting September 1, Mel Trotter Ministries will be accepting brand new or gently-used coats. Coats can be dropped...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s next for Idlewild? Once known as the ‘Black Eden’ of Michigan
It was a safe haven for Black families and became famous for its nightlife. In the early 1900s, Idlewild was a resort town where Black people could legally buy property. But the 1,300 acres became largely abandoned in the ‘60s with desegregation. Local 4′s Paula Tutman has been following...
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
Missing woman looked forward to daughter’s first day of kindergarten, family says
KENT COUNTY, MI – The family of a missing Plainfield Township woman said it was unlike her to just disappear – and miss her daughter’s first day of kindergarten. She also missed a planned visit from her father. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, was last seen Aug. 21...
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
Ionia Public Schools announce half day, anticipating hot weather
All IPS schools can expect a half day on Monday, August 29. Officials say that the partial closure is due to "anticipated excessive afternoon heat."
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
Fox17
Grand Rapids FD to host internship program for prospective firefighters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) plans to host a Fire Cadet Program to offer young people a pathway to fighting fires as a career option. We’re told the program was approved by the Grand Rapids City Commission and will recruit as many as six internships.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
UpNorthLive.com
State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death
A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: How to create a safety net for retirement
If you've ever watched a tightrope walker, your eyes might automatically look down to see if there's a safety net to catch them if they fall. The same type of safety net can help you save your retirement money from falling away. Jacobs Financial Services explains how they can help...
Fox17
Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
