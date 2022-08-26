ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Neighborhood Activation Project coming together to improve West MI areas

The Neighborhood Action Project improves the homes and businesses of black and brown communities around Grand Rapids. The first step toward doing that is by bringing people together to help connect, beautify, and help protect these neighborhoods. Help them complete their mission by joining them for a special event coming...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanton, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Stanton, MI
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Mel Trotter Ministries Coat Drive begins September 1

Freezing temperatures are just a couple of months away in West Michigan. To help those who are homeless prepare for the dangerous temperatures, Mel Trotter Ministries is starting its Winter Coat Drive. Starting September 1, Mel Trotter Ministries will be accepting brand new or gently-used coats. Coats can be dropped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Apple Picking#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Family Activities#Fall#Anderson Girls Orchards
nbc25news.com

Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Parenting
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death

A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy