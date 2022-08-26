Splatoon 3’s release date is right around the corner, and it’s bringing a bunch of cool Switch cases with it. The Hori Vault Case and Hori Adventure Pack are arriving a few weeks after the official launch of Splatoon 3--but preorders are now live for the sleek accessories. If you’re looking for a cool way to safely transport your Switch, be sure to check out the two products below and reserve your own while they’re still available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO