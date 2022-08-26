Read full article on original website
Ash Ketchum Is Playable For The First Time In A Pokemon Game In Masters EX
As part of Pokemon Master EX's third anniversary, players can now obtain and play as anime protagonist Ash, for the first time in any Pokemon title. The anniversary celebration includes other events and the announcement of other sync pairs. As previously teased, Ash and Pikachu can battle together as a...
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dream Hacker
The King Of Fighters XV Director Says SNK And Capcom "Interested" In Reviving Crossover Franchise
One of the top directors for The King Of Fighters XV has confirmed that both SNK and Capcom are "interested" in reviving the SNK vs Capcom crossover franchise. Speaking with Video Games Chronicle, SNK producer and KOFXV director Yasuyuki Oda answered a question about returning to the Capcom and SNK collaboration by saying both parties are "interested in making [it] a reality," with a poster given out at Evo 2022 playing a role in confirming fans' desire for the game's return.
New World's Biggest Update Yet Will Add New Zone, Weapon, Leveling Revamp, And More
Amazon's MMORPG New World will receive its biggest update since launch this October, bringing with it new features like the Brimstone Sands zone, major changes to early-game leveling, and the Greatsword weapon, just to name a few. As detailed in a new developer update video, Brimstone Sands is a massive...
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Headpunk: The Comic-Style Battle Chaos
We have no news or videos for Headpunk: The Comic-Style Battle Chaos. Sorry!
Shovel Knight Dig, Gris+, And A Tom Hanks Trivia Game Coming To Apple Arcade In September
Shovel Knight will soon be digging through iOS devices via Apple Arcade, as Shovel Knight Dig is among the games slated for release on Apple's subscription service in September. Shovel Knight Dig is a roguelike adventure that pits the shovel-centric knight against Drill Knight and his digging crew. Instead of...
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime
Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Midnight Report
The Monster Under Your Skin
We have no news or videos for The Monster Under Your Skin. Sorry!
New Splatoon 3 Switch Cases Up For Preorder
Splatoon 3’s release date is right around the corner, and it’s bringing a bunch of cool Switch cases with it. The Hori Vault Case and Hori Adventure Pack are arriving a few weeks after the official launch of Splatoon 3--but preorders are now live for the sleek accessories. If you’re looking for a cool way to safely transport your Switch, be sure to check out the two products below and reserve your own while they’re still available.
8BitDo's Latest Switch Controller Looks To Be A Real Pro Controller Rival
8BitDo has announced three new versions of its Ultimate Wired Controller aimed at Nintendo Switch and PC gamers. The controllers match the designs of the previously released models for Xbox, which are very good indeed. 8BitDo is also including charging docks with the two wireless models of these controllers--a first for the heralded third-party controller manufacturer.
Amazon Gaming Week Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
Amazon Gaming Week is back, and from now until September 9 you’ll find a variety of games and gaming accessories available with steep price cuts. Whether you’re looking to stock up on new titles, upgrade your desktop, or pick up a new monitor for your battlestation, Amazon has you covered for the next week and change. We’ve perused its catalog to uncover the best deals, which you’ll find listed below. Just make sure to check out the savings before they disappear on September 9.
Orbital Approach
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features
Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
