Read full article on original website
Related
‘Hybrid guilt’ is plaguing employees, proving going to the office part-time is the worst of both worlds
Hybrid work has been touted as the best of both worlds, a compromise between managers pushing for an office return and workers who don’t want to let go of their newfound flexibility. It’s partly why the working arrangement dominates among workers able to work from home. But there’s a...
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
JOBS・
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
"We Know Exactly What's Wrong With You, We Just Aren't Allowed To Tell You": Caretakers And Lifesavers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs
"I got my qualification for designing and manufacturing bone level implants by watching 30 minutes of Youtube videos."
IN THIS ARTICLE
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Why Americans won’t receive a direct payment the first week of September
SOCIAL Security recipients will receive their payments on a slightly altered schedule in September. The first full week of September will pass without any Social Security checks being issued. The first payment of $841 will be sent out on September 1, a Thursday, while the second payment should be issued...
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
In October, the Social Security Administration is likely to announce the largest increase in benefits in over 40 years.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent
Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
The City Where People Cannot Sell Their Houses
A recent analysis reveals that the number of listings per 10,000 homes remains particularly low in this Florida city.
Bill Gates Says Lazy People Make the Best Employees. But Is Your Laziness Actually Masking a Deeper Issue?
You're not lazy. But there's something else wrong.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Facebook users, if you had a profile on the social media site in 2010 or 2011, you may be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from a lawsuit accusing Facebook of illicitly tracking users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though -- the deadline for filing...
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
ValueWalk
Why Do We Still Blame Employees, When Training And Communication Are The Problems?
As a leader working with many organizations across the country, I realized they all had one thing in common: concluding prematurely that most operational gaps are caused by staff mistakes and not following protocol. But what if the protocol is inadequate and does not fulfill the intended purpose? How can...
JOBS・
I quit my job to do my $15,000 a month side hustle full-time – and I do less work
ALICE Everdeen quit her full-time job to pursue a freelance hustle in July 2020. Since then she's earned roughly $200,000 by finding work through Fiverr, Alice told CNBC. Fiverr allows freelancers to sell their skills to companies and other individuals for a set rate, eliminating some of the hassles of finding work as a freelancer.
After ‘taking punch after punch,’ more than half of millennials admit to crying over money stress
Adults ages 26 to 41 were most likely to be emotionally impacted by their finances, with 53% saying they’ve cried in the past year. Over half of millennials say they’ve cried over their financial situations. Adults aged 26 to 41 were the most likely generation to be emotionally...
Long Covid is keeping as many as 4 million Americans out of work
The pandemic continues to cast a shadow over the workforce. Long Covid, a combination of symptoms that emerge months or even years after recovering from the virus, is keeping up to 4 million Americans from working, according to a new study.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0