Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bath man arrested for narcotics possession
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was arrested last week on several felony drug charges for the possession of narcotic drugs, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Keith Frailey, 42, of Bath N.Y. was arrested on August 23, 2022, after a suspicious person investigation led to police finding a ‘large quantity of […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
Corning woman arrested for food stamp welfare fraud
A Corning woman in the Steuben County jail has been arrested for welfare fraud, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wesb.com
Cuba Officers Injured During Arrest
Two Cuba police officers were injured while making an arrest on Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 pm on Sunday, Cuba police arrested 68 year old Thomas J. Kazanjian on charges of criminal contempt of a court order, resisting arrest, and assault against a police officer. Kazanjian was remanded to the Allegany...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam
A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother
A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
Man crashes in Elmira after fleeing from police on motorcycle
An attempted traffic stop to pull over a motorcycle ended with a crash in Elmira on Saturday morning, according to Elmira Heights and New York State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Towanda man arrested after stealing over $3000 from residence
TOWANDA TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been arrested following a residential theft of a sum of money exceeding $3000, Pennsylvania State Police Say. State police were called to a report of a theft from a residence in Towanda Township around midnight on Aug. 26. According to police, it was determined that Damian […]
wesb.com
12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean
Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home without his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior, but has never been away this long.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
wellsvillesun.com
Stabbing victim flown to hospital, female in custody after alleged stabbing in Wellsville Sunday (warning, graphic video)
A male is being flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed on Maple Avenue in the village of Wellsville today around noon. Two females were taken into custody, one for allegedly stabbing the male, and one resisted being detained and was taken by Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance to Jones Memorial Hospital under police custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
wellsvillesun.com
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Respond to Domestic Incident in Harmony Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Marienville responded to SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, for a report of an assault by a prisoner. According to...
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
chautauquatoday.com
Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown
A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
wellsvillesun.com
Livingston County Sheriff make major drug arrest on I-390, Bolivar woman and two Olean men charged
INTERSTATE 390 – Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Cattaraugus County residents and one Allegany County Resident on felony drug charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. On August 18th, 2022 at about 7:30pm Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation...
Comments / 0