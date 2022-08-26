RAY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed when his pickup hit a deer west of Ray in western North Dakota over the weekend. 45-year-old Darren Linke of Tioga was headed east on Hwy 2 just after 11 p.m. Saturday when his pickup struck a deer, lost control, entered the median and rolled. Linke was transported to a hospital in Williston where he was pronounced dead.

RAY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO