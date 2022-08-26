Read full article on original website
Minot man name released in Friday’s fatal rollover crash near Watford City
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – The name of the man who died after his pickup crashed in rural McKenzie County in northwest North Dakota around 6 Friday morning has been released. The 24-year-old Errol Malone Jr. of Minot, N.D., failed to navigate a curve and drove off the road,...
Crash with deer leaves one dead near Ray
RAY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed when his pickup hit a deer west of Ray in western North Dakota over the weekend. 45-year-old Darren Linke of Tioga was headed east on Hwy 2 just after 11 p.m. Saturday when his pickup struck a deer, lost control, entered the median and rolled. Linke was transported to a hospital in Williston where he was pronounced dead.
