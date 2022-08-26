I parked at the local Olive Garden restaurant to go have lunch with some high school friends. As I approached the sidewalk, something caught my eye in a large bush. I originally thought it might be a leaf that had already changed color. I went to look at it surprised to see this heart hanging there. Because it said “I need a home” I took it and showed it to my friends who all thought it was so pretty and such a neat find. I had planned to pass it forward by hanging in a public area where I walk daily to brighten someone else’s day, only to see on the website that I am to keep it. A crafter myself, I appreciate the work involved in creating this pretty heart. Thank you to whomever left it on the bush for me! Made my day!

SALISBURY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO