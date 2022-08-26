Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
J.P. Crawford sitting for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Crawford will move to the bench on Sunday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Ha-Seong Kim batting leadoff for Padres Monday
The San Diego Padres will start Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kim will bat leadoff and handle shortstop duties for the Padres Monday night while Trent Grisham takes a seat. Jake Cronenworth will shift to second base, Brandon Drury will move to first base, Josh Bell will take a turn at designated hitter, and Jurickson Profar will relieve Grisham in left field.
Corbin Carroll takes over right field for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carroll will make his MLB debut after Daulton Varsho was benched in Arizona. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's lefty Ranger Suarez, Carroll's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 8/30/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 8/30/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Alejo Lopez operating third base for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Alejo Lopez is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lopez will man the hot corner after Donovan Solano was shifted to first base and Colin Moran was rested in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Lopez to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Guardians starting Will Benson in center field on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Benson will patrol center field after Myles Straw was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Baltimore's right-hander Spenser Watkins, our models project Benson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 8/30/22
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
Cincinnati's Aristides Aquino in right field on Tuesday evening
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Aquino will man right field after Jake Fraley was picked as Cincinnati's designated hitter, Nick Senzel was shifted to center, TJ Friedl was moved to left, and Stuart Fairchild was benched. In a matchup...
Giants' Evan Longoria (hamstring) not in Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not list Evan Longoria (hamstring) in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria was pulled from Sunday night's game after suffering a hamstring injury, and will take Monday off before testing it out again tomorrow. It's unclear whether he'll need a stint on the IL. Tommy La Stella will join the lineup as the designated hitter and will bat leadoff while Wilmer Flores covers third base for Longoria.
Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 21
Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
