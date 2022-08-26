Clinton Township man faces multiple felonies after woman calls police about stranger on her porch

Criminal charges in three unrelated cases were dismissed against a man authorities have labeled a “person of interest” in a Unity woman’s disappearance. Charges of attempted burglary, forgery and tampering with evidence stemming from arrests in 2018 and 2019 were withdrawn against Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity this month. Those cases never progressed to a preliminary hearing and have been stagnant for years, according to court records.

