Clinton Township man faces multiple felonies after woman calls police about stranger on her porch

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man injured in Hempfield road rage incident

A man was hurt Friday after a witness said he tried to stop a motorist from leaving what was described as a road rage incident in a Hempfield shopping plaza, according to court papers. State police made an arrest within 20 minutes after finding the suspect in Hempfield Plaza along...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Charges withdrawn against man suspected in Unity woman's disappearance

Criminal charges in three unrelated cases were dismissed against a man authorities have labeled a “person of interest” in a Unity woman’s disappearance. Charges of attempted burglary, forgery and tampering with evidence stemming from arrests in 2018 and 2019 were withdrawn against Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity this month. Those cases never progressed to a preliminary hearing and have been stagnant for years, according to court records.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

PSP seeks two suspects from burglary in Harborcreek

Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects from a recent burglary. On Aug. 28 at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Smoker Friendly located at 4478 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival it was determined that the suspects forced entry into the store through the storefront […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting outside Kennedy bowling alley

A Spring Hill man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a woman outside a Kennedy Township bowling alley last year. Malik Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a single firearms count before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Satler. He will be sentenced on Oct. 26. There is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monessen man killed in South Huntingdon crash

A Monessen man was killed early Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash in South Huntingdon, state police said. Officers said 37-year-old Nathan T. Dzimiera was killed in the two-vehicle crash along Route 31, also known as Mt. Pleasant Road, near Hughes Lane. According to police, Dzimiera was driving south in...
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity man helps police nab suspect in 'grandparent scam'

A New Jersey man is being held without bail after state police said they thwarted a “grandparent scam” Friday that sought to get $9,500 from a Unity man, according to court papers. A suspicious phone call was reported to troopers Thursday morning after a caller who identified himself...
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children

A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County crime-stopper tip leads to arrest of Michigan Man wanted for murder

COLP, IL — A Michigan man wanted for murder was detained in Colp, IL on Monday thanks to a tip left through the Williamson County Crime Stoppers tip line. According to a Tuesday release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortez Wilson of Holland, MI was detained after U.S. Marshals stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster.
COLP, IL
The Oakland Press

Teen drowns in Milford Township lake

An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE

