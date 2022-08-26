Clinton Township man faces multiple felonies after woman calls police about stranger on her porch

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man injured in Hempfield road rage incident
A man was hurt Friday after a witness said he tried to stop a motorist from leaving what was described as a road rage incident in a Hempfield shopping plaza, according to court papers. State police made an arrest within 20 minutes after finding the suspect in Hempfield Plaza along...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Charges withdrawn against man suspected in Unity woman's disappearance
Criminal charges in three unrelated cases were dismissed against a man authorities have labeled a “person of interest” in a Unity woman’s disappearance. Charges of attempted burglary, forgery and tampering with evidence stemming from arrests in 2018 and 2019 were withdrawn against Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity this month. Those cases never progressed to a preliminary hearing and have been stagnant for years, according to court records.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Huntingdon woman accused of $13,500 theft from Greensburg YWCA thrift shop
An East Huntingdon woman is accused of taking $13,500 from the YWCA Thrift Shop in Greensburg while she worked there, according to court papers. Amy S. Yemc-Gera, 53, was in charge of making nightly deposits, police said. She is charged with theft and receiving stolen property. An accountant for the...
Illinois teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
PSP seeks two suspects from burglary in Harborcreek
Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects from a recent burglary. On Aug. 28 at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Smoker Friendly located at 4478 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival it was determined that the suspects forced entry into the store through the storefront […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting outside Kennedy bowling alley
A Spring Hill man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a woman outside a Kennedy Township bowling alley last year. Malik Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a single firearms count before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Satler. He will be sentenced on Oct. 26. There is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen man killed in South Huntingdon crash
A Monessen man was killed early Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash in South Huntingdon, state police said. Officers said 37-year-old Nathan T. Dzimiera was killed in the two-vehicle crash along Route 31, also known as Mt. Pleasant Road, near Hughes Lane. According to police, Dzimiera was driving south in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unity man helps police nab suspect in 'grandparent scam'
A New Jersey man is being held without bail after state police said they thwarted a “grandparent scam” Friday that sought to get $9,500 from a Unity man, according to court papers. A suspicious phone call was reported to troopers Thursday morning after a caller who identified himself...
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children
A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County crime-stopper tip leads to arrest of Michigan Man wanted for murder
COLP, IL — A Michigan man wanted for murder was detained in Colp, IL on Monday thanks to a tip left through the Williamson County Crime Stoppers tip line. According to a Tuesday release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortez Wilson of Holland, MI was detained after U.S. Marshals stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster.
The Oakland Press
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
Fire crews, police battling blaze in Shelby Twp. cause road closures during Tuesday morning commute
Police and firefighters in Macomb County have asked drivers to steer clear of the area as they work to subdue the blaze Tuesday morning. The Shelby Township Police Department said via Crimewatch that multiple responders are at the scene near 24 Mile
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CHARGES GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY MAN WITH CHILD EXPLOITATION OFFENSES
SOUTH SHORE, KY — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested James E. Stockham, 33, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. Stockham was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salvation Army helps Metro Detroit widow who spent months waiting for husband’s death certificate
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit widow who really suffered because of mistakes at the Wayne County Morgue received life-changing news. Those mistakes are being corrected and someone came forward to help her out of her financial mess that was made worse by the morgue. “I sat at...
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river
Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month.
