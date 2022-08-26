ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cbs19news

Youngkin expresses disapproval of Virginia passing emissions law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was only last week that California voted to ban the sale of new diesel or gas-powered cars by 2035. In 2021, Virginia passed a law that linked the state to California's emissions rule. Governor Glenn Youngkin was opposed to the law. "It's very disappointing...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Unelected commission in N.C. can veto rules on elections, wetlands. Is that legal?

The Rules Review Commission has been around for decades. For much of that time it focused on some of the most mundane work of governing in North Carolina: reading statutes, reviewing rules from state agencies, making sure all the i’s are dotted, the t’s crossed and everything lines up with the intent of state law.
UV Cavalier Daily

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
qcitymetro.com

A call for political change

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. The Rev. William Barber, who launched the “Moral Monday” protest movement in Raleigh nearly a decade ago, announced plans for...
WAVY News 10

Some haven’t received owed P-EBT benefits in Virginia; social services is aware

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians eligible for hundreds of dollars in Pandemic-EBT benefits that were scheduled to go out last week have not received them yet. The P-EBT one-time summer payments are $391 per eligible student, and are supposed to be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards. The benefits are available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year, or who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.
wskg.org

New York Democrats continue attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The New York Post reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to pull out of a fundraiser for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Long Island Sunday because of an “unforeseen tragedy.”. New York’s Democratic Party leaders have been criticizing Zeldin for the planned fundraiser with DeSantis....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
WAVY News 10

Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
wunc.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
