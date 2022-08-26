Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Youngkin expresses disapproval of Virginia passing emissions law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was only last week that California voted to ban the sale of new diesel or gas-powered cars by 2035. In 2021, Virginia passed a law that linked the state to California's emissions rule. Governor Glenn Youngkin was opposed to the law. "It's very disappointing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Unelected commission in N.C. can veto rules on elections, wetlands. Is that legal?
The Rules Review Commission has been around for decades. For much of that time it focused on some of the most mundane work of governing in North Carolina: reading statutes, reviewing rules from state agencies, making sure all the i’s are dotted, the t’s crossed and everything lines up with the intent of state law.
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
Governor Youngkin opposes banning sale of new gas vehicles in Virginia by 2035
The sale of new gas-powered cars could be banned in Virginia starting in 2035 but Republicans want to reverse course.
qcitymetro.com
A call for political change
This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. The Rev. William Barber, who launched the “Moral Monday” protest movement in Raleigh nearly a decade ago, announced plans for...
WAVY News 10
Some haven’t received owed P-EBT benefits in Virginia; social services is aware
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians eligible for hundreds of dollars in Pandemic-EBT benefits that were scheduled to go out last week have not received them yet. The P-EBT one-time summer payments are $391 per eligible student, and are supposed to be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards. The benefits are available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year, or who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.
wskg.org
New York Democrats continue attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The New York Post reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to pull out of a fundraiser for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Long Island Sunday because of an “unforeseen tragedy.”. New York’s Democratic Party leaders have been criticizing Zeldin for the planned fundraiser with DeSantis....
Beasley, Manning ‘strongly condemn’ North Carolina Democrats’ Israel/Palestine resolution
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is one place that some prominent Democrats in North Carolina didn’t want to go politically – Israel – yet some members of their party have dragged them there anyway, a conundrum Republicans are happy to point out. Jewish organizations are suggesting that Democrats in the state were ignoring their interests […]
What does North Carolina need to know about the polio outbreak in New York?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reports of polio in the wastewater in New York City made national headlines, but Novant Health says we have little to worry about in North Carolina. The Associated Press reports that one person in New York, specifically Rockland County, suffered paralysis weeks ago. In June, wastewater samples were taken in Rockland […]
First day of school for several local districts Monday
Students on the Peninsula and in Northeastern North Carolina returned to the classroom Monday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
Seven Virginia bodies of water landed on the 'dirty waters list'
WASHINGTON — Lake Anna is a popular summer destination for swimmers, boaters and anglers. But for the fifth consecutive summer, the Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory warning people to stay out of the water. Paul March, a resident of Lake Anna, describes the area as a...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
WMBF
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence. “That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Inside Nova
Counties with the oldest homes in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox5dc.com
Clean car standards coming to Virginia
The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
WAVY News 10
Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
wunc.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
