Grand Rapids, MI

GRCC preps for Welcome Week 2022

In order to welcome the new and old students back to school at the start of semester, Grand Rapids Community College’s Student Life and Conduct office and Campus Activities Board (CAB) will be hosting events on campus for this year’s Welcome Week. The events span from Monday, Sept. 5 at noon to Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m., and all students are welcome.
Family Independence Specialist hired with $170,000 donated fund to connect GRCC students to state and local resources

When college students are struggling to find housing, food or childcare – it’s nearly impossible for them to focus on their education. Recognizing this, a trio of Grand Rapids Community College administrators have spent the last six years pushing to find a way to speed up the process of getting students the help they need.
The scoop on student parking at GRCC

For all incoming freshmen and any students who haven’t had a class on the Grand Rapids Community College campus yet, learning where and how to park in the area can be confusing. Luckily there are a few options for students to pick between. To start, there are the parking...
