In order to welcome the new and old students back to school at the start of semester, Grand Rapids Community College’s Student Life and Conduct office and Campus Activities Board (CAB) will be hosting events on campus for this year’s Welcome Week. The events span from Monday, Sept. 5 at noon to Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m., and all students are welcome.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO