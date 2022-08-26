Read full article on original website
Power restored to customers in Brimfield, Sturbridge
More than 1,000 National Grid customers were without power in the towns of Brimfield and Sturbridge Monday afternoon.
Gas prices continue to go down in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gas prices across the state are continuing to drop for another week. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $4.06. Last week, it was $4.18, so it’s over a 10-cent drop in just the last week. In western...
3 car crash causes backup on I-91N near exit 8
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A three-car crash caused some traffic troubles along Interstate 91 Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the northnound side of the highway, near exit 8. Mass. State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Water main break reported in Pittsfield
City officials reported a water main break in Pittsfield on Monday. Repair work is expected to start Monday afternoon. Water service will be unavailable from Fenn and Fourth streets to 111 Fourth St. during this work.
Demolition of Civic Center Garage begins
Top state officials were in Springfield, Massachusetts this afternoon to mark the start of work on a major economic development project – the demolition of a decaying antiquated parking garage. Governor Charlie Baker said there is a lot more going on than just replacing the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage...
Monday night news update
In this update, Governor Charlie Baker returned to western Massachusetts today for the second time in less than a week, thousands of kids in Springfield are back in the classroom for another academic year starting today, and one man is dead after being hit by a car in Springfield this past weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Town by Town: rare portrait, police golf tournament, and Christmas tree search
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Deerfield, Ludlow, and Holyoke. A rare portrait is now on display in Deerfield. The 18th century painting of Native American statesman and warrior was recently acquired by the Flynt Center of Early New England Life. Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin,...
Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stormy weather hit western Mass. Thursday afternoon. and now, the cleanup is underway for many. Friday’s storms hit Hampshire and Berkshire counties hard. Just over the border in Connecticut, a tornado warning caused a scare for many people. We were in Easthampton Friday afternoon, where much...
Rally in Palmer campaigns for return of rail service in town
A rally is underway in Palmer Sunday night for residents who support the return of a rail stop in town. Sunday's event is in support of the East-West Rail Service to head to Palmer.
Car struck house in Springfield
Springfield police and firefighters were called-in after a car struck a house in the city's Pine Point neighborhood Monday morning.
Your Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, two 18-year-olds and one 15-year-old were arrested over the weekend after allegedly breaking into several cars in Springfield, one man is dead after being hit by a car in Springfield this past weekend, and UMass Amherst has been named Number One Best Campus Food by the Princeton Review for the sixth year in a row. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield
Easthampton residents gather to remember loved ones lost to opioid overdose. This week, people across the globe will join together and remember those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. This week marks the first...
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
Gov. Baker visits Springfield to discuss Civic Center Garage project
Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. This week marks the first day of school for many across western Massachusetts. UMass Amherst named best campus food in the nation for sixth...
Car crashes into house on Denver Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigatingh after a car crashed into a Springfield home Monday morning. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the collision occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Denver Street. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Springfield...
Efforts underway to retrieve missing metal benches at Holyoke basketball court
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Metal benches at a basketball court in Holyoke have gone missing and efforts are underway to get them back. Holes can be seen in the cement at Jim Jackson Courts in Holyoke after four of the metal benches were ripped right from the ground. Western Mass...
Easthampton residents gather to remember loved ones lost to opioid overdose
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week, people across the globe will join together and remember those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. International Opioid Awareness Day is set to take place on Wednesday, August 31st. In Easthampton, neighbors offered community resources and reflected on those who have been affected by overdoses.
Storm damage reported in Hampshire County
Severe storms made there way through western Massachusetts Friday afternoon, leaving behind widespread damage.
Hallowed 9/11 flag stops in Hadley
HADLEY — For nearly two weeks, Jordan Lemieux has spent every single day focused on an American flag. Although the flag looks much like the millions of others that proudly wave throughout the country, the one that is currently in Lemieux’s careful possession was once flown between the World Trade Center’s north and south towers following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
PHOTOS: Syrek Boat Ramp in Chicopee Saturday morning
A viewer photographed a cloudy sky near Chicopee's Syrek Boat Ramp early Saturday morning after the storm Friday night. There were partly cloudy skies for the remainder of Saturday night.
