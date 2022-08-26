Read full article on original website
Mange Coyote Gets Really Close To Home in Lancaster, New York
We saw something in the backyard that kind of worried us recently. My wife and I were casually cleaning up from lunch when we looked out our back window and saw this. About 25 feet away from our backyard we saw a coyote that was wandering around the backyard. The...
Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]
This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
Lightning Strike Deemed Cause Of Town Of Busti Garage Fire
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – Mother nature has been blamed for starting a garage fire in the Town of Busti on Monday. Around 3 p.m. the Busti Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a garage fire on Big Tree-Sugar Grove Road. Once the fire was extinguished,...
2 The Outdoors: Odin's Angels to the rescue
EDEN, N.Y. — Losing a dog or cat can be a truly traumatic experience. Often it seems that you look away for just a moment and they're gone. It's a heartbreaking feeling. But at a time like that, it's good to know you're not alone. Odin's Angels, an animal...
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
Town of Tonawanda PD investigating Parker Blvd. ‘targeted double homicide’
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and woman are dead after what police call a “targeted double homicide” Sunday evening in a Town of Tonawanda apartment. TOT Police say three people were shot and two killed around 9:40 p.m. at 703 Parker Blvd. near Kenmore Avenue. Antoyn...
9 Registered Animal Abusers In Cattaraugus County Banned From Having Pets
These people in Cattaraugus won't be participating in National Pet week ever again, thankfully. They are registered animal abusers! I think it takes a special kind of evil to hurt a harmless animal. I understand that people sometimes take in a pet, only to realize they have bitten off more than they can chew. But that doesn't give them the right to abuse the animal. There are many resources available to rehome an animal if a person realizes they can't care for it.
Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam
A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean
Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
Glider crashes into trees in Chautauqua County, occupants treated at scene
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they […]
‘Death Bed Vigil’ will protest West Seneca town pool closure ahead of demolition
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Happening tonight, plans to get rid of the West Seneca town pool are continuing to move forward after the vote in May to tear it down. Now, community advocates are taking a stand with hopes of changing the minds of town board members. The town’s public pool has been closed […]
Enter to Win a Family 4-Pack Maze Admission & 4 Free Pumpkins from Bliss Family Farm
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Bliss Family Farm to give away a family 4-pack maze admission and 4 free pumpkins ($70 value). Bliss Family Farm was started in...
Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
Man Injured When Tire Explodes
A man was injured when a tire blew up in his face in Bradford Tuesday morning. City of Bradford Ambulance were dispatched to Charlie’s Cycle Center on Minard Run Road shortly before 11 AM for a report of a man who was unresponsive after a tire exploded. The man...
Gallery: Heavy Straight-line Winds Cause Damage Around Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Heavy straight-line winds and rain brought down several trees and powerlines throughout southern Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon. Here’s a gallery of storm damage captured by our team and WNY News Now viewers alike:. Viewers with weather related photos or videos are...
Man From Friendship, NY Uses Sledgehammer in Very Unfriendly Manner
This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list. However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a...
Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]
There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
Confusion Over Who Should Put out a Fire in Hinsdale
Confusion reigned Monday afternoon about just who was responsible for putting out a fire in Western New York. A fire was reported in the 4000 area of Town Line Road shortly before 3 PM Monday, and because of the proximity to the county line, the 911 call went to Allegany County and the Cuba Fire Department were dispatched, along with mutual aid from New Hudson and Clarksville.
Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
