Olean, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]

This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 The Outdoors: Odin's Angels to the rescue

EDEN, N.Y. — Losing a dog or cat can be a truly traumatic experience. Often it seems that you look away for just a moment and they're gone. It's a heartbreaking feeling. But at a time like that, it's good to know you're not alone. Odin's Angels, an animal...
EDEN, NY
Olean, NY
Lifestyle
Olean, NY
Government
City
Olean, NY
erienewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Registered Animal Abusers In Cattaraugus County Banned From Having Pets

These people in Cattaraugus won't be participating in National Pet week ever again, thankfully. They are registered animal abusers! I think it takes a special kind of evil to hurt a harmless animal. I understand that people sometimes take in a pet, only to realize they have bitten off more than they can chew. But that doesn't give them the right to abuse the animal. There are many resources available to rehome an animal if a person realizes they can't care for it.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
#Black Bear
wesb.com

Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam

A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean

Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wesb.com

Man Injured When Tire Explodes

A man was injured when a tire blew up in his face in Bradford Tuesday morning. City of Bradford Ambulance were dispatched to Charlie’s Cycle Center on Minard Run Road shortly before 11 AM for a report of a man who was unresponsive after a tire exploded. The man...
BRADFORD, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]

There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
EAST AURORA, NY
wesb.com

Confusion Over Who Should Put out a Fire in Hinsdale

Confusion reigned Monday afternoon about just who was responsible for putting out a fire in Western New York. A fire was reported in the 4000 area of Town Line Road shortly before 3 PM Monday, and because of the proximity to the county line, the 911 call went to Allegany County and the Cuba Fire Department were dispatched, along with mutual aid from New Hudson and Clarksville.
HINSDALE, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

