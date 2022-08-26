Allen Greene stepping down as Auburn Athletics Director

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University has announced Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene is stepping down from his position.

The University said in a statement that Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts this week of his decision to step away from his role leading the Tigers in order to pursue other professional interests.

President Roberts has named Auburn Athletics Chief Operating Officer Marcy Girton as Acting Athletics Director. University leadership will appoint an Interim Director of Athletics who will serve while search begins for Greene’s permanent replacement.

“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” Roberts said. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as President, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our University. We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

Greene was in the final year of his contract with the University.

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived.”

