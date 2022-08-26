ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Allen Greene stepping down as Auburn Athletics Director

By Connor Hackling
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4KfT_0hWl7WJd00

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University has announced Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene is stepping down from his position.

The University said in a statement that Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts this week of his decision to step away from his role leading the Tigers in order to pursue other professional interests.

President Roberts has named Auburn Athletics Chief Operating Officer Marcy Girton as Acting Athletics Director. University leadership will appoint an Interim Director of Athletics who will serve while search begins for Greene’s permanent replacement.

“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” Roberts said. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as President, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our University. We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

Greene was in the final year of his contract with the University.

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived.”

Stay with wrbl.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
athleticbusiness.com

Auburn Critics Abound in Wake of AD Resignation

Media members and peer institutions alike chimed in to criticize Auburn University in the wake of the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Greene was entering the final five months of his contract, which is a rarity among athletic directors at major conference schools. Greene had asked Auburn for clarity about his future with his deal expiring in January, sources told ESPN, and he was told that Auburn was likely to wait until the end of football season to make a decision.
AUBURN, AL
Village Living

MBHS student wins state tennis tournament

Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
247Sports

Watch: UA commit Yhonzae Pierre has another strong outing

Alabama edge commit Yhonzae Pierre picked up right where he left off last week on Friday night, posting another strong outing for Eufaula (Ala.). The four-star prospect, a long-time UA pledge, recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures, and a two-point conversion catch in a 22-14 win over Stanhope Elmore.
EUFAULA, AL
KIDO Talk Radio

College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin’s Decision

One of the most extended off season in Bryan Harsin's professional career is finally over as his Auburn Tigers prepare to play their first game of the season. Coach Harsin, his staff, and his family have been through a brutal off season where total strangers have questioned his personal and professional ethics. He's like that Elton John song, 'still standing.'
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
AL.com

Alabama depth chart observations, surprises and notes

The unrecognized holiday came and went Monday with the gift coming in a stack of papers distributed minutes before Nick Saban’s Week 1 news conference. Depth chart day was back in a physical form after the past two seasons of video conferencing and the media room celebration was rabid as ever. We devoured every name, slash between names and freshman names.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin announces veteran starter on offensive line ‘done with football’

Auburn football is officially down an offensive lineman. Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday that center Nick Brahms is “officially done with football now.” He noted that Brahms feels he is “just not there physically to go out there and play at the level that he wants to be at,” according to a report from Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Laurel Hotel and Spa officially opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama - You may have noticed construction on your way to downtown Auburn that has now cleared up. That’s because a new ultra-luxury hotel is open, as of today, also serving as an avenue to teach students at Auburn University. Once guests arrive,...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Greene
alabamanews.net

Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game

College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Top 10 Alabama vs Auburn ‘Irony Bowl’ caption contest winners

Not sure who won this Iron Bowl caption contest but it was fun to watch. It was a surprisingly civil competition, which makes me wonder: Are Alabama and Auburn fans the key to bringing the country together politically? Never mind. Too complicated. Let’s just focus on tigers and elephants for now.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn University#Stepping Down#Athletics Director#Auburn Athletics#Tigers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn names starting quarterback for Week 1, per report

Auburn has decided on TJ Finley to start the season under center at quarterback, as he won a competition that also included Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford. Chris Low of ESPN reported that Finley would be the starter after he ended last season as the...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

A look inside Wetumpka Middle School’s wellness room

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - As thousands of students head back to school across the River Region, teachers and staff at Wetumpka Middle School have a new place to relax, refresh, and decompress. This month, the school is opening the Wetumpka Middle School Wellness Room. The school’s principal, Loukisha Brooks, and...
WETUMPKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) —  In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host Spooktacular 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Columbus Park and Recreation announced it would host this year’s Spooktacular Halloween event at Lakebottom Park.  The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 17th St. between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Avenue.  According to Columbus Park and Recreation, the event […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy