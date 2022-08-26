Man shot and killed near Algiers Point Friday afternoon: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting near Algiers point just before noon on Friday. Initial reports showed that shots were fired in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.

Upon further investigation, police learned that a man was shot in the 700 block of Teche Street. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated but died shortly after arriving. The New Orleans Police Department declared the incident to be a homicide. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and the official cause of death by autopsy and notification of family.

The incident is still under investigation. There is no information on what led up to the deadly shooting. Anyone with information on the homicide can contact 4th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6040 or by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

