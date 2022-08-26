ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Report: Penn State to test alcohol sales at second home game in 2022 season

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGnnw_0hWl7Dn400

For the first time ever, Penn State appears to be opening the door to selling alcohol throughout Beaver Stadium.

According to Jon Sauber of Centre Daily Times , "the university is exploring selling alcohol on the concourse at Beaver Stadium this season." Sauber adds that the tentative plan is to have something of a "test run" on Sept. 24 when Penn State welcomes Central Michigan to Happy Valley. That's the second home game of the season for the Nittany Lions, with a start time sill set to be announced.

Plenty of people have enjoyed alcoholic beverages at Beaver Stadium since it opened in 1960, but they've done so by sneaking it in with them. As Sauber reminds us, the only parts of the stadium that alcohol is allowed to be sold in currently are the suites.

It's fair to wonder what the logistics of selling alcohol at college games will be like. There's plenty of fans who attend college games that are 21 and older. But how will those under 21 -- perhaps with fake IDs -- been weened out? Will it fall on the cashier selling beer to try to call out students who don't appear to be of age and/or may be using fake IDs? Who will determine when a fan has had enough to drink and needs to be cut off?

Sauber reports that customers would only be able to buy two drinks, but there's nothing to stop someone from getting back in line or just sending a friend to buy more alcohol.

Certainly, selling alcohol at collegiate football games would bring in a ton of revenue. But there are things to be considered so that stadium workers don't end up having to be the judge and the jury. Perhaps those projecting how much money this could be bring in don't really care about that, though.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Athenaeum

Volleyball drops first match of 2022 to Penn State, 3-1

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Little League Player Being Transferred to Utah Tuesday

DANVILLE – Two weeks post surgery following a fall from a bunk bed in his South Williamsport Little League dormitory, 12-year-old Easton Oliverson is being transferred back to his home state Tuesday. Oliverson’s family announced on social media Monday night he will be flown via a medical airplane to...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State College, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky girl wins Little League Home Run Derby with 30 dingers

ASHLAND, Ky. - Boyd County National Little League All-Star slugger Lacyn Black hit 30 home runs over three rounds — including one that completely left Little League Volunteer Stadium’s playing surface, according to her mother — to win the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby last Thursday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm opens store in downtown State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is bringing fresh food to downtown State College with a new storefront. The Port Matilda farm’s downtown market and café are now open at 252 East Calder Way. “What we love to do is we grow a lot of this stuff, we make a lot of this […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Babies presented with baseball hats and uniforms

Williamsport, Pa. — To celebrate babies born during the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, UPMC presented families of newborns with hand-knitted baseball caps and UPMC uniforms. The hats were created by the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall. Special guests Dugout, Little League’s official mascot, joined Will M. Sport, UPMC in North Central Pa.’s mascot, to meet the newest players joining the team and take pictures with the families. Family members also received baseballs and softballs donated by Little League International sporting their babies’ footprints as a keepsake.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Football Games#Home Game#Centre Daily Times#The Nittany Lions
Centre Daily

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in State College

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
therecord-online.com

DCNR names new forester for Sproul State Forest

HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Gregory Kisko as the District Forester for Sproul State Forest in Clinton and Centre counties, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds. “Greg has risen to every challenge in his time...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant

A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Customers buying meat in bulk, prices up 11%

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meat prices are up 11% from last year and it’s forcing changes to shopping habits. “We’re selling bulk hamburger, like 50-pound bags,” Janice Brenneman, owner of Brenneman’s Meat Market in Huntingdon said. More than 70% of Americans have adjusted how they buy meat because of inflation according to surveys at […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
therecord-online.com

Howard man arrested in weekend Mill Hall burglary

MILL HALL, PA –Mill Hall borough police say they caught a Howard man in the midst of a burglary Saturday evening. Police said Dainel Elroy Powell, 47, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and theft after he was allegedly caught in the act after he broke into a closed business at 3170 Eagle Valley Road Mill Hall on Saturday at 7:23p.m,
MILL HALL, PA
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy