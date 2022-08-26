ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon adorably recreate iconic ‘Friends’ scene

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFFdK_0hWl7B1c00

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon currently star in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” but it’s not the first time they’ve appeared on the small screen together.

Witherspoon had a small yet pivotal role during season six of “Friends” as Rachel’s ( Aniston ) younger sister Jill. One fan-favorite scene found the two having an argument about Jill dating Rachel’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Ross (David Schwimmer).

Over 20 years later Aniston and Witherspoon revisited and recreated part of the scene, which Witherspoon uploaded to her Instagram.

In the clip the pair are fondly looking back at a photo from their time on “Friends” prompting Aniston to ask, “Is this where you say the line that you love so much?”

“Well, we could say the lines,” Witherspoon then replied. “Do you remember your line?”

Aniston takes a few beats, as Witherspoon puts the photo in front of their faces and then the line comes back to Aniston.

“You can’t have Ross.”

Then Witherspoon fires back with her now classic retort, “Can’t have? Can’t have ? The only thing I can’t have is dairy.”

Witherspoon captioned the post, “This line gets me every time.”

The debut of the third season of “The Morning Show” -- which will feature new cast member Jon Hamm -- is reported to be arriving sometime this fall.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson & More: See The Couples Whose Marriages Have Been Plagued By Hollywood Life

Navigating Hollywood and a happy marriage is no easy task. From busy work schedules to the pressures to be picture perfect and temptations around every corner — it's no wonder why so many power couples call it quits. Scroll through the gallery to see the marriages plagued by Hollywood life:Carrie Underwood & Mike FisherCarrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus,...
RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Newlywed Ben Affleck Hangs With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Days After Marrying J. Lo

Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a fun-filled family pool day not long after he returned from his Parisian honeymoon with new bride Jennifer Lopez. The amicable co-parents appeared to be in great spirits while enjoying the sunny weather in SoCal with their son, Samuel, who took a dip in the water with his mom.Jennifer and Samuel both bundled up in towels before walking back to the car while Ben kept dry in a gray t-shirt under a flannel button-up paired with jeans and converse. The Argo star could be seen flashing a smile as he and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Reese Witherspoon
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
RICEBORO, GA
OK! Magazine

Biggest Wedding Of The Year? Stars Who Blew Off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer's second shindig.Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor's special day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,...
GEORGIA STATE
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
RICEBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Dairy
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Why Jennifer Garner Won’t Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben’s ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials.
RICEBORO, GA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos

Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
SAVANNAH, GA
AOL Corp

Ben Affleck Was Photographed Looking at Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Photos on Their Italian Honeymoon

Even on their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t completely disconnected from their phones. Page Six and the Daily Mail report the couple has flown back over to Europe following their Georgia wedding ceremony this past weekend—and Affleck was photographed showing Lopez wedding pics during a dinner in Tremezzo, Italy. One photo appeared to be the shot below that ran in Lopez’s On the JLo newsletter.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Kids: Meet Their 3 Kids

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were one of the most high-profile celebrity couples over the course of their relationship. The former husband and wife share three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The pair announced that they were breaking up in 2015, and they started the process of divorcing in 2017, but didn’t finalize the split until the following year. Ben, 50, was Jennifer’s second husband, after her first marriage to Scott Foley. The 13 Going On 30 star, 50, was the actor’s first wife, as he later married Jennifer Lopez.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy