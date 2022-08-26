Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon adorably recreate iconic ‘Friends’ scene

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon currently star in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” but it’s not the first time they’ve appeared on the small screen together.

Witherspoon had a small yet pivotal role during season six of “Friends” as Rachel’s ( Aniston ) younger sister Jill. One fan-favorite scene found the two having an argument about Jill dating Rachel’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Ross (David Schwimmer).

Over 20 years later Aniston and Witherspoon revisited and recreated part of the scene, which Witherspoon uploaded to her Instagram.

In the clip the pair are fondly looking back at a photo from their time on “Friends” prompting Aniston to ask, “Is this where you say the line that you love so much?”

“Well, we could say the lines,” Witherspoon then replied. “Do you remember your line?”

Aniston takes a few beats, as Witherspoon puts the photo in front of their faces and then the line comes back to Aniston.

“You can’t have Ross.”

Then Witherspoon fires back with her now classic retort, “Can’t have? Can’t have ? The only thing I can’t have is dairy.”

Witherspoon captioned the post, “This line gets me every time.”

The debut of the third season of “The Morning Show” -- which will feature new cast member Jon Hamm -- is reported to be arriving sometime this fall.

