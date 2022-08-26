Read full article on original website
Related
Nothing Phone (1) review
It’s hard to break into the smartphone world. The likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei pretty much have the smartphone market on lock — and it takes a lot to convince potential customers that they should give a new brand a chance. That’s what OnePlus did back in 2013. Now, one of OnePlus’ co-founders is aiming to do it again with his new company, Nothing. Enter the Nothing Phone (1).
Google Search is testing a way to point you toward shorter articles
Google has a knack for keeping its search results helpful and up to date, and while that's exactly why we turn to it as often as we do, how often do you find yourself looking up what should be a simple question, but find yourself sucked down the rabbit hole, clicking link after link as you chase down more info? With as easy as it is to get caught up with longer, more detailed results than we have time for, Google is now testing a new label to help you identify shorter reading material.
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
How to delete Google forever
So, you have finally decided to delete your Google account. While it might seem impossible to leave Google as we use its services daily, the company has made the process simple and easy to follow. You can either delete everything linked to your Google account or choose to delete specific Google services, like Gmail or Google Drive, and keep other services and your Google account intact.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google Play Games for PC is more accessible than ever with support for new regions and more hardware
Google timed a pretty exciting announcement to the Game Awards last year, as it promised to bring Play Games to PC in beta. Unfortunately, this test started out with some strict requirements, including a limited number of regions and supported games and the need for a dedicated graphics card. Starting today, Google's made it easier to join in the fun as it expands Play Games for PC to new regions and hardware as an open beta.
Google Docs pulls a Slack, adds support for inline emoji in documents
WhatsApp isn’t the only big tech service exhibiting a recent fondness for emoji; Google Docs also added emoji reactions in April this year. Despite this improvement, including emoji is still quite a chore. Google hopes to fix this now with support for inline emoji in the document’s text.
How to use Google Recorder
Google's recording app, Recorder, might not appear on our roundup of the best voice recorder apps. It lacks features compared to other apps, but its use of machine learning creates accurate transcriptions. This guide shows you how to use Recorder. We show you how to record and share voice notes...
Latest Pixel bug means Google Assistant won't default to voice for some users
Google Assistant is great when it works. Unfortunately, there are inaccuracies all too often, with it just not understanding what you’re asking it to do or the hotword not triggering correctly. The latest Assistant bug on Pixel phones is of a different nature, though. Some Pixel owners report that the Assistant is bringing up the keyboard instead of voice input, refusing to listen to them even when triggering it via “Hey Google.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google will now pay you when you find security bugs in its open source projects
Google is generous when it comes to paying out security researchers who find bugs and vulnerabilities in its products. After all, it’s better to spend that money on mitigating problems rather than fixing them after a hack or attack has happened. Now Google is expanding its Vulnerability Rewards Program (VRP) to its open-source projects. As announced today, researchers can now submit bugs and vulnerabilities they find that can impact Google’s entire open-source ecosystem and get rewarded.
How to alphabetize in Google Sheets
Whether you're calculating your monthly household budget or cataloging your Pokémon collection, spreadsheets are an invaluable tool for organizing and manipulating data. For decades, spreadsheets were the domain of businesspeople and accountants via often-expensive software packages (we're looking at you, Microsoft Office). Thankfully, as people who own Chromebooks are well aware, there’s Google Sheets can sub for Excel for all but the most intensive tasks.
Google brings back Duo icon after Meet transition confuses everyone
The merger between Google Duo and Google Meet, while perhaps a necessary step, has been very confusing so far for everyone involved. Once the merger is finished, the old Meet app will be phased out, and what used to be the Duo app will become Meet. Google Meet branding finally came to the Duo app a few weeks ago. Apparently, though, the change is proving especially hard to handle for some Duo fans, because Google has brought back Duo's old icon — at least for now.
The first Android 14 beta should arrive in April
It seems like only yesterday that Android 13's first developer preview arrived online. Now that we've had a couple of weeks with a stable build, it's time to start looking forward to what's coming next from Google. While we've known that Android 13's beta program would continue for some time now, we're finally getting some specifics on what this program will entail — along with a hint on when Android 14 might be ready for testers.
How to get the best astrophotography results with the Google Pixel
It's incredible how much mobile photography has evolved in the last decade, and with Google's astrophotography mode, it's easier than ever to capture constellations and even the Milky Way that were once only accessible with expensive gear and hours of editing. On the occasion of mobile photography week, we're diving...
Android Automotive 13 is here, just two months after 12L arrived in cars
It's only been a couple of months since Android 12L was made available for Android Automotive devices, but considering it's no longer the new kid on the block, it's time for another release. Google has released the latest patch notes for its car-powering OS, and while they might not look exciting on paper, it shows some real commitment on the company's part to keep automakers and drivers alike satisfied.
The best prepaid phone plans
Prepaid plans have never been as popular as their postpaid counterparts. The major U.S. carriers advertise their postpaid plans front and center, with their prepaid options tucked away as an afterthought. But this doesn't mean prepaid plans aren't worthwhile. Prepaid plans offer numerous benefits, the major one being that they're...
Goals are officially leaving Google Calendar
Google added many features to its trusty Calendar service over the years, but it looks like the company wants to go back to the basics. Google Calendar already lost support for location-based reminders earlier this year, and now, the company is getting rid of the so-called goals feature. A banner has appeared in the app, saying that goals are going away soon and won't be available from November anymore.
T-Mobile and SpaceX want to turn your smartphone into a satellite phone
Even as cell service keeps evolving, offering faster speeds in more areas across the country, dead zones are far from a thing of the past. Iif anything, they continue to frustrate and confound users, who expect their smartphones to "just work." T-Mobile is teaming up with SpaceX to try and end dead zones for good, but plenty of technical challenges could stand in their way.
YouTube Music realizes it doesn't need your precise location, after all
Of all your personal data that you strive to keep private, your physical location is one particularly vulnerable piece of information, but also one where there are some good reasons why certain apps need to have it. With this in mind, Android allows you to limit access to your location on a per-app basis when you run software for the first time. YouTube Music has been using precise location data to generate recommendations, but apparently it's had a change of heart about needing that level of detail, and going forward your approximate location will suffice.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: Suffering for slimness
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the culmination of years of dreams, desperate pleas, and corporate collaboration, as Google and Samsung finally came together to give us the amazing Android smartwatch that Android owners deserved. The Exynos chipset inside ran circles around the outdated Qualcomm chipsets of its competitors. It gave us Samsung’s refined hardware and software experience with the Google services and apps that we’d missed out on earlier Tizen-based Galaxy Watch models.
Some Pixel 6 users are reporting increased idle battery drain on Android 13
After months of beta testing, Google pushed Android 13 to AOSP and seeded the update for compatible Pixel phones in mid-August. Despite fixing over 150 Pixel-specific bugs, the update was not entirely without issues. Reports soon popped up after the OS's release about users running into wireless charging and RCS problems. That's not the only issue Pixel owners are facing after installing Android 13, though. Many Pixel 6 users are struggling with severe battery drain that is forcing them to charge their phones multiple times throughout the day.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0