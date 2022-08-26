Tarrant County Sheriff fed up with strip club he calls "nuisance"

A strip club in western Tarrant County has been the site of several violent crimes in recent years, and the sheriff is fed up and wants to get that business shut down.

Shortly after 4:30 Thursday morning, there was a fight that led to a shooting at the Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd.

"That is an active nuisance out there that is a danger to the general public," says Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Deputies have gotten to know the establishment quite well since at least 2011.

"There's been 16 shootings in progress at that location, 19 different calls involving drugs, seven serious domestic disturbances, 35 fights and dozens of assault calls out there," says Sheriff Waybourn.

Thursday's shooting was the fourth major incident at the club this year alone.

"As many as 40 people fighting, guns involved, shots fired, people knocked down (and) knocked out."

Four people were shot Thursday morning; none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Three people were arrested and are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a security officer.

Sheriff Wayboyrn says he plans to go to the district attorney's office to declare the business a nuisance and to possibly start the process of getting it shut down.

"I believe strongly in freedom of people doing what they want to do, as long as it's legal and it's safe and it doesn't interfere with anybody else's rights," says Waybourn. "But when you're firing multiple weapons out in an area that's close to a highway and in a neighborhood where you're firing into those neighborhoods, then that's where your freedom stops."

KRLD has reached out to the business for reaction and is waiting to hear back.

