2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys
Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Great White Shark Filmed Circling Boat in Bloody Water: 'He's a Monster'
"Well at least you all could rest easy knowing he wasn't starving and on the hunt for boat morsels!" one commenter said.
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat
Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble
A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Coast Guard searching for Florida doctor after his boat was found far offshore
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Florida doctor who took his boat out of a marina several days ago and did not return. Chaundre Cross, 49, left the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter. He was traveling in his boat, a 34-foot Crownline named "Vitamin Sea."
Two brothers who died after jumping off ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard located by police
The bodies of two brothers who died in Massachusetts after a group of swimmers jumped off the iconic “Jaws” bridge in Martha’s Vineyard have been recovered, authorities reported. A group of four friends reportedly leapt off the bridge late on Sunday night, but only two of the swimmers made it to shore after the plunge, the Coast Guard reported. “@USCGis is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge,” the USCG Northeast tweeted early on Monday morning, before noting the half a dozen agencies that were assisting in the search and rescue, which included the...
Five Rescued As Orca Attack Sunk Their Sailboat Off Portugal Coast
A sailboat carrying five crew members was sunk by an orca attack several miles off the Portuguese coast. According to a Portuguese Navy statement, the sailboat was around six miles off the shore of Sines when the mammals attacked. The crew of five was saved by a nearby fishing boat...
New Jersey Dad Nearly Sends His Boat Full Of Kids To The Bottom Of The Point Pleasant Canal
For anybody who grew up on the lake, there was a pretty good chance at least once in your childhood you would beg your dad and friend’s dad to let you drive the boat, even for a few seconds. And the response would always be no nine times out...
Body of second missing swimmer who jumped off "Jaws" bridge found
The body of the second person who went missing after jumping off the "Jaws" bridge in Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found on Thursday, CBS Boston reported. The body of 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin was found in a marshy area near the bridge by a shell fisherman at approximately 11:30 a.m., CBS Boston reported, citing Massachusetts State Police. His 26-year-old brother Tavaris was found dead on Monday morning.
Tearaway gang of huge young male orcas are battering holiday boats in terrifying attacks ‘to practice hunting’
A TEARAWAY gang of violent young male orcas have been battering sailing boats in terrifying attacks to "practice hunting". Alarmed teams on yachts have spotted the pod of adolescent male orcas north of their usual homes around the waters of Spain. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking...
Kitten That Was Struggling To Stay Afloat In The Gulf Of Mexico Gets Spotted By A Fishing Boat That Saves Its Life
There are lots of weird creatures you can expect to see in the open water while fishing, but an Alabama fishing crew were not prepared to come across this unexpected catch. Their fishing trip to the Gulf of Mexico near Perdido Pass soon turned into a rescue mission when they spotted a poor little kitten struggling in the water. By being in the right place at the right time, these heroes we needed to hear about today saved the kitten’s life. No one knows how he got into the water, bearing in mind that most cats actually hate baths. Luckily, instead of drowning or becoming an easy snack for aquatic animals, this kitty found a cozy place he can call home. He might have used up one of his lives, but he has 8 great ones to go!
