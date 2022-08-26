There are lots of weird creatures you can expect to see in the open water while fishing, but an Alabama fishing crew were not prepared to come across this unexpected catch. Their fishing trip to the Gulf of Mexico near Perdido Pass soon turned into a rescue mission when they spotted a poor little kitten struggling in the water. By being in the right place at the right time, these heroes we needed to hear about today saved the kitten’s life. No one knows how he got into the water, bearing in mind that most cats actually hate baths. Luckily, instead of drowning or becoming an easy snack for aquatic animals, this kitty found a cozy place he can call home. He might have used up one of his lives, but he has 8 great ones to go!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO