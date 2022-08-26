ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Coroner Called To Scene Of Fatal Leap In Coatesville (DEVELOPING)

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A coroner was called to the scene of a fatal leap in Coatesville, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Police, fire, and EMS crews were called to Lumber Street and North 1st Avenue around 1:25 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, a spokeswoman with the Chester County Department of Emergency Services told Daily Voice.

The scene was cleared around 3:50 p.m., she said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

