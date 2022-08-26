ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly hitting two kids with a metal dog leash. On Aug. 6, Ray Satterwhite Jr., 27, punished the children by hitting them with a metal chain link leash, a Hamilton County court document explains. The kids were playing with...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots in three seconds. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
CINCINNATI, OH
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1

In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
Suspect accused of triggering Oakley SWAT standoff to face judge

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man accused of triggering an hours-long SWAT standoff in Oakley Friday is set to face a judge on Tuesday. Police were called to an apartment building on Millsbrae Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after someone reportedly called 911 and hung up. While inside, they say, 38-year-old...
CINCINNATI, OH
17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
CINCINNATI, OH
Boy dies days after Hartwell crash that left driver dead

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A toddler involved in a crash in Hartwell last week has died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner said Luka Drummond, 1, died on Monday. Luka was the backseat passenger in a Kia Forte. Police say the driver of that car, Nancy Johnson, was driving southbound on Anthony Wayne when she crossed the centerline and struck a CRV headed northbound on August 25.
CINCINNATI, OH
1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH
A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout

Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
CINCINNATI, OH
Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street

CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
CINCINNATI, OH

