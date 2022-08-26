Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
75 Cincinnati Children Sleep in New Beds, Thanks to Hope to Dream EventLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Related
Fox 19
Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly hitting two kids with a metal dog leash. On Aug. 6, Ray Satterwhite Jr., 27, punished the children by hitting them with a metal chain link leash, a Hamilton County court document explains. The kids were playing with...
WKRC
Surveillance video: Man crashes into Walmart store in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new surveillance video of the moments when a man drove his car into the Westwood Walmart store. Police say Christopher Caylor was at the wheel and they do not believe it was an accident. Caylor drove into the store on August 14. It was...
Fox 19
Woman drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with kids in car: court doc
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Saturday after she drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with three kids in her vehicle. Leslie Hall allegedly drove away from a police officer after the cop activated their emergency lights, according to a Hamilton County court document. Hall was...
WKRC
Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots in three seconds. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Family pleads for leads 9 years after Brittany Stykes' murder
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday marked nine years since Brittany Stykes was found murdered along the side of a Brown County highway and her family is determined to make sure her case does not remain cold for much longer. On August 28, 2013, a pregnant Stykes was headed to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in locating teenager who left home for 'unknown reasons'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who left her family for unknown reasons. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
WLWT 5
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Man tries to grab child out of yard in Ohio
Video shows terrifying moments a man attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Ohio.
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
WKRC
Suspect accused of triggering Oakley SWAT standoff to face judge
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man accused of triggering an hours-long SWAT standoff in Oakley Friday is set to face a judge on Tuesday. Police were called to an apartment building on Millsbrae Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after someone reportedly called 911 and hung up. While inside, they say, 38-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
WKRC
Boy dies days after Hartwell crash that left driver dead
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A toddler involved in a crash in Hartwell last week has died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner said Luka Drummond, 1, died on Monday. Luka was the backseat passenger in a Kia Forte. Police say the driver of that car, Nancy Johnson, was driving southbound on Anthony Wayne when she crossed the centerline and struck a CRV headed northbound on August 25.
LISTEN: 911 calls released after attempted Ohio kidnapping
St. Brigid School Principal Terry Adkins told 2 NEWS he was the first to see Duran enter the school and noticed something was off. Adkins said he immediately called the police when the child’s real parents entered the building.
WKRC
1 injured in Silverton shooting
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
msn.com
A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout
Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
WLWT 5
Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street
CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police officer fired after using racial slur outside CPS school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati police officer who allegedly used a racial slur following an incident with a teenager outside Western Hills University High School has been fired, according to the city manager’s office. Former CPD District Three Officer Rose Valentino used the slur on April 5, according to...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
Comments / 3