Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utv44.com
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
From sportswriter, to entrepreneur, to mayor: The story of D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola mayor-elect D.C. Reeves had a long journey to get to where he is now. From growing up in Pensacola, being a sportswriter for the Tuscaloosa News, being Quint Studer’s Chief of Staff, opening his own craft beer franchise and now becoming the new mayor of Pensacola, Reeves said he is […]
WEAR
Former Niceville Fire Chief Michael Wright passes away
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A former Niceville Fire Chief has passed away, the East Niceville Fire District announced Monday. The department announced the passing of retired chief Michael S. Wright. "Chief Wright served the Niceville community for over 42 years in the fire service impacting a countless number of lives," East...
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
crestviewbulletin.com
Duke Field Airman makes strides with community policing
Steam rises off the pavement on a rainy Wednesday morning when a police vehicle pulls off the street. A homeless family sheltering from the early downpour under the overhang of an old church structure were startled by the police car until Officer Bhagwatsingh stepped out with a smile and a wave.
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
WEAR
Nearly 100 complaints filed against Pensacola contractor Matt Banks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The complaints filed against Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks continue to pour in, now nearing triple digits. Those complaints have been filed with the Escambia Contractor Competency Board, who has come under fire for allowing Banks to keep his contractors license for months despite dozens of complaints. Channel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
WEAR
Bob Sikes Bridge lights up purple for Overdose Awareness Month
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Nearly 250 people walked along the Bob Sikes Bridge with purple glowsticks Sunday night to remember those lost to addiction. Channel 3 reported last week on a family raising awareness for Overdose Awareness Month by starting a support group. The "Not Alone" support group hosted the...
Popculture
Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died
Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for December 2020 murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in December 2020. A judge sentenced Charlie Richardson, Jr., 26, on Friday to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections following his conviction on Aug. 5 for Second Degree Murder with a Firearm.
WEAR
Race for Pensacola City Council District 6 seat headed for runoff
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two candidates running for the Pensacola City Council District 6 seat are headed for a runoff in November. No candidates recorded over 50 percent of the vote in the Primary Election. Incumbent Ann Hill and candidate Allison Patton captured 43 percent and 35 percent of the vote...
Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRG
TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
WEAR
Remembering the life of Mount Vernon Officer Ivan Lopez
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A heartbroken family and a community in mourning came together Saturday for a funeral mass for Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday in Summerdale when his police vehicle was struck at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 36.
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
Comments / 0