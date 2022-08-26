Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Customers say they never heard from JEA on boil water advisory being lifted
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has given the all-clear and is reporting it’s now safe for more than 19,500 customers to drink tap water on the Southside. On Friday, the utility put out a boil water advisory after E. coli was discovered in a well that supplied a local water treatment facility.
Jacksonville residents still upset because of delayed notice from JEA on boil water advisory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Julie Kaplan received an unexpected call from JEA on Friday evening about a boil water advisory. “We found out 13 hours after the warning went out to boil water. So in those 13 hours I've got four small dogs, I got a husband that went through a lot of surgeries and pretty sick and we’ve been drinking the water," Kaplan said.
News4Jax.com
3 clinics in Northwest Jacksonville are set to close, raising concerns about underserved communities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three clinics in Northwest Jacksonville are closing soon prompting concerns about access for some patients. UF Health is closing two locations and Ascension St. Vincent’s is closing another one. News4JAX saw a crew taking off the UF lettering at one of the clinics...
JEA apologizes for delayed boil water notice for Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JEA has released an updated statement on the boil water advisory effecting the St. Johns Town Center and Tinsel Town business districts, which includes an apology for delays getting the word out to customers. Friday at 12:30 p.m., JEA alerted customers in what they call the...
Nassau County water quality alert for Alligator Creek due to E. coli
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous unrelated story. A water quality alert continues to be issued for Nassau County from the St. Marys Riverkeeper, according to a media release. The latest test from August 18 at Alligator Creek and 8th Street found 800...
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace closed
Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is closed. The theater is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. On Aug. 27, the theater’s exterior lights were on but the now playing posters were removed. The theater is no longer listed on the Regal website.
‘We had absolutely no intentions of breaking the law’: Cyclists caught in illegal traffic zone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local cyclist is warning others after her riding group was ticketed for riding through a “road closed to through traffic” zone in St. John’s County. “We’re all being very polite and respectful to him, and we definitely did not get that same...
News4Jax.com
Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
First Coast News
JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who...
'Definitely foul play,' deputies say about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Definitely foul play, " Jacksonville Sergeant Steve Rudlaff said about an unidentified body discovered Tuesday morning in a vacant house on the Eastside. A coworker at the scene said the victim's car, phone and wallet are missing. Around 9:20 a.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block...
Catalytic converters snatched from vehicles, becoming persistent problems for vehicle owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sawed off and snatched in a matter of seconds. Catalytic converters are catching the eyes of criminals. "I started the vehicle and as soon as I heard and felt that vehicle shaking and making that noise that it was making, I knew immediately," said one man who did not want to be identified.
Driver fatally crashes into tree in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — At around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck traveling eastbound on River Road in Nassau County crashed into a tree. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The truck ran off the road to the left resulting in...
First Coast News
Putnam County residents scared for their lives after dog attacks
One man said he was attacked by four dogs and six of his chicken died. One mother is afraid to let her children play.
Putnam County animal shelter struggling to take care of abandoned animals
PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Animal Shelter can not welcome any more animals. As soon as one animal finds a forever home, the vacancy is immediately replaced. Volunteers and employees are struggling to take care of abandoned animals and the shelter in Palatka is over-capacity. They expressed to...
Jacksonville business owners say trailer, merchandise worth $10,000 stolen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blood, sweat and tears went into building Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry's business, The Greenhouse Bar. "It was our vision from the ground up," Ness said. "We outfitted it like our retail space. It's our passion." The call it their mobile plant shop. Ness and Henry...
News4Jax.com
Mixed-use development coming to site of former Camden County paper mill
ST. MARYS, Ga. – The Jacoby Development broke ground Friday morning on the Cumberland Inlet project located in St. Marys, Georgia. The Cumberland Inlet will be a mixed-use development to boost tourism in Camden County. The Cumberland Inlet tourism spot will include a 160-slip marina, a town center with...
End of mission: Retired Putnam County K-9 Officer dies peacefully at 11
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Retired Putnam County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Zeke passed away in his sleep Sunday. Zeke lived out the last four of his 11 years at home with the officer who was his partner, Sgt. Vieria. "Zeke will be missed by those who he left behind....
Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations
Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
First Coast News
