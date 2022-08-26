ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WDTN

What concessions Columbus teachers got by striking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus teachers are back in the classroom after giving a new labor contract their stamp of approval. After refusing to accept the district’s “last, best and final offer” on Aug. 18, the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association launched a three-day strike, assembling picket lines outside empty school buildings as students logged in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WDTN

One year later, mother seeks answers in son’s shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Marcus Payne’s family pounded the pavement last fall, passing out and posting flyers with hopes someone might help Columbus police solve his murder. It remains unsolved. On Aug. 30 of last year, around 1 a.m., Payne was shot. A brother to eight siblings, he died 12 days later. His mother is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man caught on camera while trying to steal car, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say broke into the window of a car and tried to steal it on Wednesday. Police say around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that the man broke the window of a car at the 2800 block of Citizens Place and tried to steal it before […]
COLUMBUS, OH

