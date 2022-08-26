ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton, TX

KLTV

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Roadwork for the week of Aug. 29

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Aug. 29, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a wreck involving an ambulance on Toll 49 at FM 16. The person killed was in another vehicle involved in the crash. DPS troopers report there was no patient inside the ambulance. Toll 49 has been shut down while responders...
LINDALE, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Overton, TX
Local
Texas Health
KLTV

Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man struck by train near downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been struck by a train near downtown Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - DPS is working a fatal wreck on Highway 110 south of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought

Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you’re the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set. Updated: Aug. 26,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Palestine man killed in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man was killed in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 5:32 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 approximately 4.5 miles north of Palestine. The preliminary...
PALESTINE, TX
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is now offering parkour classes to the public.The city says this new addition doesn’t only help kids get active but helps build character. Recreation supervisor Joy Palmer says they had been contacted by citizens who were interested in getting into parkour.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 94-year-old Tyler man died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 south on Monday. Charles Calahan, 94, died on the scene. The wreck was on State Highway 110, one half-mile south of Tyler at 9:38 a.m. According to the preliminary report, Calahan was...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas churches are partnering for orchestra concerts in Lufkin and Tyler.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Skillet salsa chicken with zucchini by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This recipe is a great one for nights when you want to cook dinner in a hurry. It’s also really good for you, in case you’re trying to eat healthy. 2 skinless boneless chicken breasts, halved horizontally to make thinner cutlets. Olive oil for...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Palestine man accused of exposing self to group of children

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been accused of exposing himself in front of children in Palestine. Jobie Taylor, 64, of Palestine, was arrested Sunday evening after a mother said her child came in their house to tell her a man was outside where a group of children were playing in the yard and was exposing himself to them.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
TYLER, TX

