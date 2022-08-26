Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Woman arrested in Chico for animal cruelty
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Chico Police Department, on August 28 Officers responded to the 1400 block of West third street after a caller stated she was bitten by her dog and stabbed it with a knife. Once on scene the Officers made contact with Katrina Oceant and...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in Oroville with replica fire arms and controlled substance
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Oroville Police Department on August 26, around 10 am, Oroville Police received a call of a man with a firearm near the back property of 1st United Methodist Church in Oroville. Officers learned that daycare was in session at the church. Officers immediately...
krcrtv.com
California colleges prepare for deadline to provide abortion pills on campus
CHICO, Calif. — Universities in California will soon be providing abortion pills to students on campus. As the school year begins, both University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) institutions are currently preparing to provide medical abortions pills on campus. The funding comes from CA Senate Bill...
krcrtv.com
Will gas prices hike as Labor Day Weekend approaches?
CHICO, CALIF. — With Labor Day right around the corner, will gas prices increase or decrease?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for unleaded regular gasoline significantly increased over the years. In 1976, the average cost for gas was $0.61; with inflation, the price would translate to $4.72.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Chico state athletes hit high marks in the classroom
Chico, Calif.- Athletes at Chico State University were awarded for their efforts in keeping performance up in the classroom, in addition to the rigorous sport routine. Both the womens and mens soccer team earned United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Honors, by keeping a team GPA at 3.0 or higher, the mens rated at 3.20 and womens at 3.53.
Comments / 0