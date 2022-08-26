ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers to hold preseason training camp at The Citadel

By Tim Renaud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Philadelphia 76ers will hold one week of preseason training camp inside McAlister Field House at The Citadel later next month.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to host the 76ers,” said Citadel’s Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio. “This will be a great opportunity to show off our campus and our great city of Charleston.”

The training camp will take place from September 27 until October 2.

