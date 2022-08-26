ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a wreck involving an ambulance on Toll 49 at FM 16. The person killed was in another vehicle involved in the crash. DPS troopers report there was no patient inside the ambulance. Toll 49 has been shut down while responders...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KLTV

Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown

A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate Charles Spraberry. Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Overton rescinds boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for the City of Overton was rescinded Sunday. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Man struck by train near downtown Tyler

A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate Charles Spraberry. Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area.
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

SH 87 Near CR 1450 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle involved was located off the roadway at the end of a large culvert. The driver had escaped the vehicle and crawled to safety through the culvert. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at around 6:48am...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Jail about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report. No injuries have been reported. An active search for the Louisiana...
KLTV

DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 94-year-old Tyler man died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 south on Monday. Charles Calahan, 94, died on the scene. The wreck was on State Highway 110, one half-mile south of Tyler at 9:38 a.m. According to the preliminary report, Calahan was...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 pets die in Longview mobile home fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two family pets died in a fire at a mobile home in Longview Thursday. According to the Longview Fire Department, at approximately 8:45 am Thursday, crews responded to 705 Delia Drive for a reported mobile home on fire. When crews arrived they found the mobile home...
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reports a Deberry woman was arrested Friday for allegedly setting a family member’s car on fire. Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry was charged with arson and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Sheriff Sarah Fields reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
TYLER, TX

