Effective: 2022-08-30 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Delaware, northwestern Sullivan and northeastern Wayne Counties through 215 PM EDT At 151 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stalker, or 18 miles north of Honesdale, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include East Branch, Stalker, Peabrook, Hankins and Lookout. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

WAYNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO