Effective: 2022-08-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Columbia, southeastern Albany and northeastern Greene Counties through 230 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Coxsackie, or 12 miles northwest of Catskill, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, nickel size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include New Baltimore, Ravena, Coeymans, Cairo, Stuyvesant, Coeymans Hollow, East Durham, Norton Hill, Greenville Center, Spawn Hollow, South Westerlo, Dormansville, Callanans Corners, Result, Keefers Corners, Earlton, Otter Hook, Sanfords Corners, Climax and Hannacroix. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 21B. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO