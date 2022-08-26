Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Delivers Epic Performance of '2 B Loved' at MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)." After singing...
ETOnline.com
Nicki Minaj's MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks
Nicki Minaj has attended the award show eight times since her debut in 2010. The rap star has been nominated for a total of 12 awards, four of which she has won. Check out the music icon's best red carpet style moments over the years.
ETOnline.com
Nicki Minaj Delivers Epic Performance, Thanks Britney Spears, Beyonce and Others in Vanguard Acceptance Speech
It's been four years since Nicki Minaj took to the MTV Video Music Awards stage, and she's come back to sit on her throne. Before accepting the most prestigious award of the night -- the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award -- the 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner celebrated her return with a show-stopping medley of her biggest hits.
ETOnline.com
Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as His VMAs Date, Discusses Viral Romance (Exclusive)
Yung Gravy made a splashy entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he brought Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date. The unlikely pair turned heads when they walked the carpet ahead of the awards show, after the 26-year-old rapper revealed he had been talking to Easterling -- who is separated from Rae's father Monty Lopez -- over DM. Later, Easterling shared a TikTok where she expressed interest in going on a picnic date. (Yung Gravy has a song, "Martha Stewart," about the television personality and often raps about his love for older women.)
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Is Looking and Feeling Good as Hell on VMAs Red Carpet
Looking good as hell! Lizzo has arrived on the carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The 34-year-old sported a voluminous dark-blue gown, and it seems like this is look number one for the four-time nominee, who is also set to hit the stage. Rocking dramatic dark...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Real-Life '90s Romance Into a Movie
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel's love story romance is getting the rom-com treatment! On a recent episode of Fishel's Pod Meets World podcast, the Boy Meets World actress had her ex as a guest on the show and they recalled dating during her senior year of high school. The two...
ETOnline.com
Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Pound Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support as He Debuts New Training Series (Exclusive)
As Ashton Kutcher gets further into his training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, his body is going through a dramatic transformation. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he shares with ET, while noting that “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
ETOnline.com
Best Dressed at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Celebs brought out their best and wildest looks for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. Check out who made the made the best-dressed list for the big night!
ETOnline.com
Lynne Spears Reaches Out to Britney Spears After Voice Memo Drama: 'I Will Never Turn My Back on You'
Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is speaking out after the singer made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube over the weekend. In the 22-minute clip -- which has since been made private, though the audio of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Rachel Thinks Aven Could Be Her 'Happy Ending' After Hometown Date
Rachel Recchia may have found the one! Before Monday's "Men Tell All" special could get underway, The Bachelorette had leftover business from last week's Hometowns, as Rachel still had one man's family to meet. Thus, at the start of the episode, Rachel traveled to Salem, Massachusetts, to meet Aven's parents....
ETOnline.com
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Reacts to Johnny Depp's Appearance at MTV VMAs
Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard, has a message for MTV following Johnny Depp's appearance during Sunday night’s 2022 Video Music Awards. On Sunday, Whitney called the network out following the ceremony. “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this...
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Kisses Male Backup Dancer During 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Performance
Bad Bunny is showing some love for a few of his backup dancers. The 28-year-old musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, let things get steamy when he performed his new single, "Tití Me Preguntó," during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. Bad...
ETOnline.com
2022 MTV VMAs: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance as Moon Person
Johnny Depp made quite the impression at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, stepping in to play the role of Moon Person during Sunday's ceremony. After some epic opening numbers from Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo, Depp's super brief cameo came before host LL Cool J took the stage. Appearing...
ETOnline.com
See Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' in Magical New Teaser
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, have entered the world of Disney in the latest promo for Dancing With the Stars. In the teaser, shared to Instagram Monday, Banks and Ribeiro, who are co-hosting season 31 of the long-running series, marvel at the show's new landscape now that the dance competition series has made the move to streaming, going from ABC to Disney+.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch
The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
ETOnline.com
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Share What Really Happened in Cabo Episode of 'Laguna Beach'
Fans of Laguna Beach know by now that what happens in Cabo, never stays in Cabo. The spring break episodes of the popular MTV reality series that chronicled the lives of Laguna Beach, California, teenagers were certainly some of the show's most notorious. In their Dear Media podcast, Back to...
In Entertainment: No Oscars for Chris Rock, Harry Styles & MCU's Megan Thee Stallion
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Chris Rock saying that he turned down an offer to host the 2023 Oscars ceremony, "As It Was" by Harry Styles making a record return back to No.1 on the Billboard Top 100, Megan Thee Stallion joining "She-Hulk" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more.
Comments / 0