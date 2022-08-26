ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ETOnline.com

Lizzo Delivers Epic Performance of '2 B Loved' at MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)." After singing...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Nicki Minaj's MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks

Nicki Minaj has attended the award show eight times since her debut in 2010. The rap star has been nominated for a total of 12 awards, four of which she has won. Check out the music icon's best red carpet style moments over the years.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as His VMAs Date, Discusses Viral Romance (Exclusive)

Yung Gravy made a splashy entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he brought Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date. The unlikely pair turned heads when they walked the carpet ahead of the awards show, after the 26-year-old rapper revealed he had been talking to Easterling -- who is separated from Rae's father Monty Lopez -- over DM. Later, Easterling shared a TikTok where she expressed interest in going on a picnic date. (Yung Gravy has a song, "Martha Stewart," about the television personality and often raps about his love for older women.)
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Is Looking and Feeling Good as Hell on VMAs Red Carpet

Looking good as hell! Lizzo has arrived on the carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The 34-year-old sported a voluminous dark-blue gown, and it seems like this is look number one for the four-time nominee, who is also set to hit the stage. Rocking dramatic dark...
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Pound Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support as He Debuts New Training Series (Exclusive)

As Ashton Kutcher gets further into his training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, his body is going through a dramatic transformation. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he shares with ET, while noting that “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Best Dressed at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Celebs brought out their best and wildest looks for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. Check out who made the made the best-dressed list for the big night!​
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Reacts to Johnny Depp's Appearance at MTV VMAs

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard, has a message for MTV following Johnny Depp's appearance during Sunday night’s 2022 Video Music Awards. On Sunday, Whitney called the network out following the ceremony. “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 MTV VMAs: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance as Moon Person

Johnny Depp made quite the impression at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, stepping in to play the role of Moon Person during Sunday's ceremony. After some epic opening numbers from Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo, Depp's super brief cameo came before host LL Cool J took the stage. Appearing...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

See Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' in Magical New Teaser

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, have entered the world of Disney in the latest promo for Dancing With the Stars. In the teaser, shared to Instagram Monday, Banks and Ribeiro, who are co-hosting season 31 of the long-running series, marvel at the show's new landscape now that the dance competition series has made the move to streaming, going from ABC to Disney+.
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch

The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
TV SERIES

