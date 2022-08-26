Expert advice on makeup basics for beginners

At what age does a teen start wearing makeup and how much makeup? Our Celebrity Make-up artist, Michael Moore with Moore for Life shares his expertise on makeup and your teens.

Moore breaks down the makeup basics for students based on different ages and tips on the must have for their teen years and beyond.

Moore is hosting a special Back to School deal where a teenage makeup lesson is now only $90, a savings of $60.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.