Hopland, CA

CBS News

Woman becomes U.S. citizen at age 89 during massive ceremony at Dodger Stadium: "It's never too late"

The American Dream came true for thousands of immigrants, all at once, as they became U.S. citizens during a massive ceremony Monday at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. That's not typically the venue for this kind of event — but it sure fits. Like the major leaguers who play at the iconic park, many of the 2,100 people who were sworn in have worked for years to fulfill their dreams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Hopland, CA
Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery

Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
CELEBRITIES
Curbed

Ryder the Carriage Horse Has Gone Into Hiding

Horse-girl hive, unite! Supermodel Bella Hadid has taken up the cause of Ryder, New York’s carriage horse of the moment. Outraged, like many, by the treatment of the horse, Hadid shared on Instagram that she “would like to rescue him and take him home to safety.”. The lifelong...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PetsRadar

Watch: Cat and dog pals reuniting after a year is simply adorable

A cat who meets their doggy pal after one year has gone viral, leaving delighted fans teary-eyed. The touching video shared on the Instagram page, Winniethecattledog, starts with the caption: “Last year we fostered kitten for a few months. She and our dog became instant best friends." It then shows images of Winnie the dog and Bobbi the cat being affectionate with each other and playing around the home, before Bobbi was adopted into her forever home.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Boyfriend 'Picks Her Up' Every Day Wearing a Tie and We Can't Take It

When we make plans with our significant other, we always hope they put effort into their appearance by having a nice outfit on. Small gestures like this make us feel important because they go through extra effort to impress us. One lucky kitty has been getting this special treatment recently at it's too good to miss out on.
PETS
CBS News

Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed

Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
ROSEVILLE, CA
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo's Sweet Gesture Toward Another Bird in His Owner's Care Is Warming Hearts

Employees at a vet or shelter know that part of the job includes making rounds during the day. This means checking in on all the borders living there at the moment. As routine as this job is, it's helpful when someone comes along to make it a little more manageable. And for TikTok user @fixchix that someone who joins her is the furry kind.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Shih-Tzu Relaxes on the Couch Just Like a Human and We Can't Get Enough

It might seem like our dogs get to live the good life, but they have lots of stress on their shoulders too. Like having to wait for breakfast... or barking at the mailman to keep your owners safe. It can be a lot! So of course they need plenty of time to take it easy too. On TikTok, one creator was cracking up after she found her Shih Tzu Stella taking it easy on the couch. We get it, Stella! We all need a little "me time" sometimes too.
PETS
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

