Read full article on original website
Related
I’m constantly let down by friends – they never show a glimmer of interest in me | Ask Annalisa Barbieri
I’m wondering if this centres around your mother’s death. Maybe you felt she was the only one who listened to you?
Woman becomes U.S. citizen at age 89 during massive ceremony at Dodger Stadium: "It's never too late"
The American Dream came true for thousands of immigrants, all at once, as they became U.S. citizens during a massive ceremony Monday at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. That's not typically the venue for this kind of event — but it sure fits. Like the major leaguers who play at the iconic park, many of the 2,100 people who were sworn in have worked for years to fulfill their dreams.
Former media exec who found new calling saving donkeys sees surge of adoptions, donations
Reevaluating his life in the midst of the pandemic, former media exec Ron King found a new mission, saving donkeys from slaughter. Lead national correspondent David Begnaud, who introduced us to King six months ago, talks with him again for the "CBS Mornings" series "How Are You Now?"
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otis Williams, founder of The Temptations, discusses touring during segregation
Otis Williams, founding member of the Motown group The Temptations, tells "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King what it was like touring the South during segregation in the 1960s.
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery
Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
Curbed
Ryder the Carriage Horse Has Gone Into Hiding
Horse-girl hive, unite! Supermodel Bella Hadid has taken up the cause of Ryder, New York’s carriage horse of the moment. Outraged, like many, by the treatment of the horse, Hadid shared on Instagram that she “would like to rescue him and take him home to safety.”. The lifelong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Cat and dog pals reuniting after a year is simply adorable
A cat who meets their doggy pal after one year has gone viral, leaving delighted fans teary-eyed. The touching video shared on the Instagram page, Winniethecattledog, starts with the caption: “Last year we fostered kitten for a few months. She and our dog became instant best friends." It then shows images of Winnie the dog and Bobbi the cat being affectionate with each other and playing around the home, before Bobbi was adopted into her forever home.
lovemeow.com
Family Cat Takes Over Parenting Duties for an Abandoned Kitten and Doesn't Leave His Side
A family cat took over parenting duties for an abandoned kitten and never left his side. Early this month, Amy was contacted by one of her neighbors about an abandoned kitten needing help. She had previously rescued a kitten, and word got out. When another cat in need was found, the neighbor reached out to her.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Boyfriend 'Picks Her Up' Every Day Wearing a Tie and We Can't Take It
When we make plans with our significant other, we always hope they put effort into their appearance by having a nice outfit on. Small gestures like this make us feel important because they go through extra effort to impress us. One lucky kitty has been getting this special treatment recently at it's too good to miss out on.
dailyphew.com
An Adorable German Shepherd Dog Raises Two Lion Cubs After Their New Mother Failed To Care For Them Properly
Sandra, a sweet German shepherd dog, adopted two gorgeous lion pups when their mother sent them away. First-time mother Sirona gave birth to the kitties, but staff members at the White Lion Park in Vladivostok were worried that the lioness wasn’t happy with her two cubs and wasn’t caring for them correctly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Defending Personal Space From Brother-In-Law Leaves Internet Torn
Commenters went head-to-head debating whether or not the soon-to-be father should have been more lenient about his beloved den.
CBS News
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Sweet Gesture Toward Another Bird in His Owner's Care Is Warming Hearts
Employees at a vet or shelter know that part of the job includes making rounds during the day. This means checking in on all the borders living there at the moment. As routine as this job is, it's helpful when someone comes along to make it a little more manageable. And for TikTok user @fixchix that someone who joins her is the furry kind.
pethelpful.com
Shih-Tzu Relaxes on the Couch Just Like a Human and We Can't Get Enough
It might seem like our dogs get to live the good life, but they have lots of stress on their shoulders too. Like having to wait for breakfast... or barking at the mailman to keep your owners safe. It can be a lot! So of course they need plenty of time to take it easy too. On TikTok, one creator was cracking up after she found her Shih Tzu Stella taking it easy on the couch. We get it, Stella! We all need a little "me time" sometimes too.
Business Insider
British Columbia firefighters had to call off an aerial attack on the province's biggest wildfire because people were flying drones nearby
The British Columbia wildfire service took to Twitter to remind people that flying drones in a wildfire area is both dangerous and illegal.
I tried the self-tanner that Hailey Bieber uses for a soft glow and pretty much everything went wrong
In dull lighting, the self-tan appeared to be setting quite nicely. Then I stepped outside and saw the tan for what it was: splotchy and uneven.
Man unknowingly buys former plantation house where his ancestors were enslaved
An Air Force veteran wanted a new house for large family gatherings; he ended up getting an incredible link to his family’s past.
Red Retriever Stuns Internet by Appearing to Talk to Camera in Viral Video
Red retriever stuns internet by appearing to talk to camera in viral video
CBS News
533K+
Followers
64K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1