It might seem like our dogs get to live the good life, but they have lots of stress on their shoulders too. Like having to wait for breakfast... or barking at the mailman to keep your owners safe. It can be a lot! So of course they need plenty of time to take it easy too. On TikTok, one creator was cracking up after she found her Shih Tzu Stella taking it easy on the couch. We get it, Stella! We all need a little "me time" sometimes too.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO