Frerotte: Dolphins, Tua and Team

Former Dolphins Quarterback Gus Frerotte says it is a big deal that Tua Tagovailoa now has support from the coaching staff mentioning, “That is the most important thing.”

Even with the staff behind him Tua has to produce, Frerotte states, “Now he has some real pieces to the puzzle and he knows if he does not work out with all this, then there is not much The Dolphins can do with him.”

Frerotte mentions speed is a need saying, “When you have speed it puts so much pressure on the defense.”

When it comes to joint practice and squabbles that break out at them, Frerotte is not an expert saying, “As quarterbacks we did not move, we were not getting into that melee.”

Tom Brady took time off from camp but has since returned to the team. Frerotte feels that is not so much a bad thing saying, “At his age it is probably not bad to take a week off and he probably will not miss a beat.”

Finally, Frerotte sees a bright enough season for The Dolphins saying, “I see them as a .500 or a little bit above, maybe a 10 win season.”

Miami has a few weeks to get ready for Game 1 against New England on September 11 th and Mike McDaniel and his crew will pine away all the time.