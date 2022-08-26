ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonestown, TX

CBS Austin

Police seek help locating North Austin homicide suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a North Austin homicide earlier this month. It happened Tuesday, August 9, at the Citgo located at 1600 Ohlen Road, near the intersection with Hwy 183. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in North Austin single-vehicle crash

A man was killed Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in North Austin, police say. It happened at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around 10:20 p.m. The unidentified driver was taken to a local...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck

Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Teen arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom

UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. The Lockhart Police Department says the male suspect could face felony terroristic threat charges. Extra police resources were called out to patrol Lockhart ISD campuses after...
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Police investigating fatal crash on Louis Henna Blvd.

Police in Round Rock are investigating a fatal traffic crash Monday morning on Louis Henna Boulevard. It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Round Rock PD said A.W. Grimes and eastbound Louis were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. The intersection...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school

A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

DNA kit helps daughter meet father for the first time

AUSTIN, Texas — At-home DNA kits are not anything new, with millions of people trying to figure out where in the world they came from. For some, the results they receive can be life-changing. One woman's results led her from Atlanta, Georgia to Manor, Texas to meet the father she never knew she had.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Roy Lozano Ballet Folklorico 40th anniversary show cut short due to weather

Roy Lozano's Ballet Folklorico de Texas has cancelled the rest of its 40th anniversary show Saturday night due to inclement weather. The free performance by Austin's premier company of Mexican folk dance began at 7 p.m. at Zilker Hillside Theater and was already underway with performances by the school of dance, alumni and professional company when city crews spotted lightning.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How the Goddard Family of Schools can help get your students back on their academic track

While the pandemic greatly changed school and playtime routines, it’s no surprise that children have been incredibly resilient. However, according to a Harvard study, 61% of parents still feel the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s social-emotional development. Happily, Goddard Systems Chairman and CEO, Dennis R. Maple, and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Lauren Starnes joined us to discuss how parents can notice stress in their children and help them reacclimate and grow this school year.
AUSTIN, TX

