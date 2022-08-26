Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Police seek help locating North Austin homicide suspect
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a North Austin homicide earlier this month. It happened Tuesday, August 9, at the Citgo located at 1600 Ohlen Road, near the intersection with Hwy 183. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around...
CBS Austin
Man killed in North Austin single-vehicle crash
A man was killed Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in North Austin, police say. It happened at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around 10:20 p.m. The unidentified driver was taken to a local...
CBS Austin
APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck
Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
CBS Austin
Teen arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. The Lockhart Police Department says the male suspect could face felony terroristic threat charges. Extra police resources were called out to patrol Lockhart ISD campuses after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Round Rock Police investigating fatal crash on Louis Henna Blvd.
Police in Round Rock are investigating a fatal traffic crash Monday morning on Louis Henna Boulevard. It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Round Rock PD said A.W. Grimes and eastbound Louis were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. The intersection...
CBS Austin
Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school
A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
CBS Austin
DNA kit helps daughter meet father for the first time
AUSTIN, Texas — At-home DNA kits are not anything new, with millions of people trying to figure out where in the world they came from. For some, the results they receive can be life-changing. One woman's results led her from Atlanta, Georgia to Manor, Texas to meet the father she never knew she had.
CBS Austin
Austin one step closer to getting a trauma recovery center after city approves funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has agreed to put $1 million worth of funding towards a new trauma recovery center in Austin. This center will benefit any person who is a victim of a violent crime and their family. A trauma recovery center, a crucial resource to...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
Acoustic Wave Therapy offers men an alternative to pills, surgery, or injections
Texans dealing with E.D., now there's a form of therapy that treats this common medical condition by going to the root of the cause. In today's Medical Minute, Andrew Rinehart joins us from Valley Side Medical Clinic to explain more about Acoustic Wave Therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
'Beyond the Books': Hospital volunteer's program helps visitors through tough times
Austin, tx — For two decades, one man has used his free time to volunteer at a local hospital, not as a doctor or visitor, but as a librarian of sorts. But this ongoing project has become about so much more than just books. Every week, Bret Evans gets...
CBS Austin
Lucky New Braunfels resident claims $2 million scratch ticket prize
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky resident in New Braunfels has claimed the $2 million scratch ticket prize. According to Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at 2017 FM 1102 in New Braunfels, Texas. The resident chose to remain anonymous. This was the second of four top prizes worth $2...
CBS Austin
Enjoy great music, fabulous food, and lots of family fun at the Fayette County Fair!
This Labor Day weekend, make plans to go to a place known as "the best county fair in the Lone Star State!" The Fayette County Fair is a classic fair experience with a focus on fun and community. Some of the fair's organizers and biggest fans joined us to share why the Fayette County Fair is a great time and fun for the whole family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree...
CBS Austin
Brushy Creek dams designed to mitigate regional flooding from storms
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Brushy Creek in Cedar Park saw heavy rainfall on Saturday night that dropped four to five inches on Dam 7 at Brushy Creek Lake Park and the Brushy Creek Sports Park. The rain brought flooding to roadways and bike trails. Brushy Creek Water Control and...
CBS Austin
Roy Lozano Ballet Folklorico 40th anniversary show cut short due to weather
Roy Lozano's Ballet Folklorico de Texas has cancelled the rest of its 40th anniversary show Saturday night due to inclement weather. The free performance by Austin's premier company of Mexican folk dance began at 7 p.m. at Zilker Hillside Theater and was already underway with performances by the school of dance, alumni and professional company when city crews spotted lightning.
CBS Austin
How the Goddard Family of Schools can help get your students back on their academic track
While the pandemic greatly changed school and playtime routines, it’s no surprise that children have been incredibly resilient. However, according to a Harvard study, 61% of parents still feel the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s social-emotional development. Happily, Goddard Systems Chairman and CEO, Dennis R. Maple, and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Lauren Starnes joined us to discuss how parents can notice stress in their children and help them reacclimate and grow this school year.
Comments / 0