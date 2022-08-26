Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Weekend Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 278 calls over the weekend. Some of the calls include:. 9:15 AM, Officers took a report of Trespassing in the 1200 block of Washington Street. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues. 10:06 AM, Officers received information of a person in possession...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police officer arrested on domestic assault allegation
A policeman and a resident of Livingston County, arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault, has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending a September 7th appearance in circuit court in Chillicothe. The highway patrol on Friday night arrested 24-year-old Joshua Charlton on a felony charge. He was held overnight...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Facing an Abundance of Charges Following Clinton County Arrest Sunday
(PLATTSBURG) – A Kansas City man is facing an abundance of charges following a Clinton County arrest Sunday. Just prior to 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Lonny D. Waits who faces charges for resisting arrest by fleeing, endangered the welfare of a child, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeded the posted speed limit by going 130 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, failed to display valid plates, no insurance, failed to stop at a stop sign, and failed to equip motor vehicle with two tail lamps.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Identify Body Found Early July in Trenton
Authorities have identified a body found July 9 in Trenton at 431 West 11th Street. Reports say the Grundy County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder. Regional Radio previously reported 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen faces a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse in the matter.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tire Failure Leads To Albany Fatality Accident
A tire failure on a tow truck west of Albany resulted in an accident leading to a fatality. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 62 year old Roger Smith of Albany was driving eastbound on Highway 136, 5 miles west of Albany, and the front driver’s side tire had an equipment failure. Smith lost control of the truck due to the failure and went off the side of the roadway. The tow truck overturned and landed on its top. The driver died at the scene of the accident.
kttn.com
Tow truck driver dies at the scene of an accident in Gentry County
The owner of a tow truck died Monday afternoon at the scene of a single vehicle accident in Gentry County. Sixty-two-year-old Roger Smith of Albany was pronounced dead at the scene, five miles west of Albany. The tow truck was eastbound on Highway 136 when the front driver’s side tire...
kttn.com
Raytown woman injured in Linn County crash
A Raytown resident was injured Sunday evening when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Linn Lounty Highway 11. Twenty-year-old Emily Atkins received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Hospital. Atkins was traveling north on Highway 11 when she struck a sign, crossed Route C,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Officers Talk Suicidal Subject Off Bridge
CAMERON, MO – Officers with the Cameron Police Department were able to talk a suicidal subject off a bridge yesterday. Traffic on U.S. 69 Highway and U.S. 36 Highway on the bridge in Cameron was diverted Sunday due to a juvenile female threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers...
northwestmoinfo.com
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
kmmo.com
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday afternoon by State Troopers. Forty-one-year-old Gonzalo J Esqueda was arrested at about 12:55 pm on a parole violation warrant. He is held with no bond allowed.
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
kttn.com
Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6
A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
kchi.com
Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers
A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
ktvo.com
Kirksville authorities release additional information to help identify man
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of crimes at area stores. KPD first released information about the man on July 21. He reportedly walked around Hobby Lobby on July 14, exposing himself to those in the store. The...
kttn.com
Two from Salisbury injured in crash on Highway 24
Two residents of Salisbury were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Salisbury on Highway 24. The driver of the car, 84-year-old June Arp of Salisbury, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 86-year-old Clifford Arp of Moberly, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Loren Miller of Centralia, was not reported hurt.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
