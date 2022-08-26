A tire failure on a tow truck west of Albany resulted in an accident leading to a fatality. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 62 year old Roger Smith of Albany was driving eastbound on Highway 136, 5 miles west of Albany, and the front driver’s side tire had an equipment failure. Smith lost control of the truck due to the failure and went off the side of the roadway. The tow truck overturned and landed on its top. The driver died at the scene of the accident.

ALBANY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO