You don't want to miss this beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo at Heron Bay Condominiums! This Turn-Key condo comes with all the furnishings, decor, and electronics you need and is ready for you to enjoy the rest of summer/fall! Also included is the 10x20 boat slip! The vaulted ceilings make this unit feel large and the walkout deck allows for plenty of natural light and outdoor entertainment! Fully updated in 2020 with a full-size kitchen, new flooring & paint, remodeled bathroom, bar, and so much more. Located in the Heart of Osage Beach at the 21MM, this condo offers easy access to some of the Lakes best Attractions. This unit would make the perfect rental or weekend getaway. Being one of the most affordable condos on the market, be sure to schedule your showing Today so you don't miss your opportunity!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO