missouribusinessalert.com
DED awards over $17 million to Missouri communities for infrastructure projects
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Friday that $17 million will be awarded through its Community Development Block Grant Program to fund improvements in infrastructure among 40 communities. Improvements across the state include street and roadway repairs, drainage and sewer system updates, property demolitions and construction of new public...
carthagenewsonline.com
Missouri Steer Feedout accepting entries through Oct. 10
STOCKTON, Mo. – Entries will be accepted through October 10th for the next Missouri Steer Feedout, with weigh-in on November 1st, says University of Missouri Extension Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis. An entry consists of five or more head of steers born after January 1, 2022. At delivery they...
KVOE
KCC approves high-energy transmission line from Wolf Creek to southwest Missouri
The Kansas Corporation Commission says NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest can build a multi-county transmission line from Wolf Creek into southwest Missouri — with a few conditions attached. As part of a special meeting Monday, the KCC approved what’s called a “certificate of convenience and necessity” to let NextEra build...
stjosephpost.com
Glufosinate-resistant Palmer Amaranth found in Missouri
University of Missouri Extension researchers have confirmed the state’s first case of glufosinate-resistant Palmer Amaranth in the Bootheel Region of Missouri. Palmer Amaranth spreads and adapts quickly to herbicides. Each weed produces up to one million seeds, which heightens the spread of resistance. The confirmation of Glufosinate resistance is...
UM System discuss possible changes to employees’ paid time off system
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri System spoke Monday afternoon about proposed changes to employees' paid time off (PTO) system. The UM System wants to consolidate employees' paid time off. The proposed changes are expected to modernize the program and make it more competitive, according to the UM System. MU spokesman Christian Basi said The post UM System discuss possible changes to employees’ paid time off system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Works to Cut Medicaid Application Process Wait in Half by Federal Deadline
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Department of Social Services says the average wait time to process a Medicaid application is about 85 to 90 days. The federal government requires applications to be processed within 45 days and the state agency says it is on target to cut that wait time in half by the federal deadline of September 30. Acting Director Robert Knodell (no-DELL) says the department has dealt with staffing shortages but it continues to work toward the deadline.
krcgtv.com
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
KMBC.com
Missouri voters now required to show government ID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
kcur.org
Missouri's new voter restrictions take effect, requiring photo ID and limiting registration efforts
The political infighting over redistricting cost the Missouri General Assembly weeks of productivity. Only 60 bills have made it to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk in 2022 — 16 of them make up the budget for fiscal 2023. But among the others were major priorities for the Republican-dominated legislature.
Most power restored after large Columbia Water and Light outage
Most of the more than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers who lost power Monday afternoon had service restored by about 4 p.m., the utility said in social media posts Monday. The post Most power restored after large Columbia Water and Light outage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
1442 Nichols Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
You don't want to miss this beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo at Heron Bay Condominiums! This Turn-Key condo comes with all the furnishings, decor, and electronics you need and is ready for you to enjoy the rest of summer/fall! Also included is the 10x20 boat slip! The vaulted ceilings make this unit feel large and the walkout deck allows for plenty of natural light and outdoor entertainment! Fully updated in 2020 with a full-size kitchen, new flooring & paint, remodeled bathroom, bar, and so much more. Located in the Heart of Osage Beach at the 21MM, this condo offers easy access to some of the Lakes best Attractions. This unit would make the perfect rental or weekend getaway. Being one of the most affordable condos on the market, be sure to schedule your showing Today so you don't miss your opportunity!
kttn.com
Most area counties in northern Missouri have unemployment rates below state average
Missouri’s unemployment rate is down to two point nine percent for July 2022 and most of the area counties have rates below the state average. Grundy County is at 2.8% in July, up from two point three percent in June. But the latest rate is nearly one percentage point lower than it was in July of 2021 (at 3.7%) The 2.8% was determined with 111 unemployed out of a labor force of 3,932 in Grundy County.
lakeexpo.com
70 Woodland Circle, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Immaculate 5bed/3bath home just outside of Lake Ozark in School of the Osage school district, in a desirable & very friendly neighborhood. Home has been completely painted throughout, new carpet in beds downstairs, new built in at entryway & some new fixtures. Main level living home on over 2 acres w/ vaulted ceilings, 2 living areas & nice fenced in back yard. Main level features nice hardwood floors, huge kitchen w/ tons of counter top & cabinet space, open concept & great natural light, makes for a fantastic entertainment space. Master suite features walk-in shower, jetted tub & 2 walk-in closets! Lower level family room has a large open space, LVP floors, woodburning fireplace, wet bar, 2bedrooms/1bathroom & walk-out to the covered patio & fenced in yard. Unfinished room downstairs would make a great in home gym or large storage room which also has a separate safe room. Cozy center firepit area is great for family or community gatherings.Large 2 car garage is heated/cooled.
kttn.com
First Missouri Bank is Now Verimore Bank
First Missouri Bank a community bank with locations throughout Northern Missouri – announces it will change its name to Verimore Bank as of today, August 29, 2022. The Brookfield, Missouri-based bank will maintain its current staff and local ownership comprised of individuals who are committed to serving the communities they call home.
kcur.org
Missouri special legislative session on income tax cuts to begin after Labor Day
The decision to call the special session comes after the governor vetoed bills relating to these two issues during the 2022 legislative session. Opponents of Parson's tax cuts say federal funds have been responsible for Missouri's current budget surplus and that cutting taxes would be irresponsible. Conversely, Parson believes that, amidst inflation, giving tax relief to Missourians would be a better way forward.
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week.
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jefferson City
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Jefferson City, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
msn.com
Missouri school district made headlines for bringing back spanking. But the practice is still legal in over a dozen states.
A Missouri school district has gained national attention and prompted protests among its high school students after announcing it was bringing back "corporal punishment," including spanking and paddling. The move to expand paddling in a U.S. school district is unusual, but data shows the practice is still legal in over...
