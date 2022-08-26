ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Federal inspectors cite San Antonio Aquarium for keeping animals in hot, potentially unsafe conditions

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbC2y_0hWkzJLI00
The damning USDA inspection report is just the latest controversy for the embattled road side zoo.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited the San Antonio Aquarium for failing to meet federal care standards, prompting animal rights group PETA to call on the attraction to give up the wildlife in its care.

During a July 20 inspection, USDA agents found rabbits kept in areas that were above the acceptable heat level and baby kangaroos housed in a potentially unsafe office, according to a
report from the agency .

Officials with the San Antonio Aquarium were unavailable for immediate comment on the inspection.

According to the USDA report, inspectors found that the temperatures within the facility rose to 89 degrees due to an HVAC system failure. That's higher than the temperature allowable under federal regulations, the report states.

"One rabbit was laying stretched out next to the cool brick wall in the exhibit," according to the inspectors' notes. "This is a sign the rabbit may have been experiencing discomfort due to the temperature increase."

Although the rabbits were eventually moved to a cooler part of the facility, the inspector discovered that two juvenile kangaroos were housed inside pouches on hooks in an office, according to the report.

"There are electrical cords, tools, and other supplies on the office floor that pose a risk to injuring the animals," the inspectors wrote. "A dedicated housing enclosure must be provided for these animals to protect them from injury."

USDA agents gave the aquarium two days to install an enclosure for the joeys.

Although legally owned by Crystal Covino, PETA alleges that her husband, convicted wildlife trafficker Ammon Covino, is calling the shots at the San Antonio Aquarium.

Ammon Covino was convicted of conspiring to illegally transport spotted eagle rays out of Key West in 2013 , and is barred from operating a zoological facility.


"In any facility this convicted wildlife trafficker has a hand in, animals are at serious risk of suffering from extreme temperatures, injury, and other abuse," PETA Foundation Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Michelle Sinnott said in a press statement . "PETA is calling on everyone to shun this shady petting zoo and for the USDA to revoke the license of any facility associated with Ammon Covino."

PETA established a webpage where people can send messages to the owners of the San Antonio Aquarium urging them to shift to entertainment that doesn't involve displaying wildlife.

"Please never visit roadside zoos," PETA said in its statement. "Politely tell the Covinos to focus on animal-free entertainment and transfer the animals at the San Antonio Aquarium to reputable facilities."

The USDA's July complaint is only the latest controversy for the Northwest San Antonio attraction.

In 2018, the Leon Valley Fire Department evacuated the aquarium and ordered it closed due to code violations, including "unsecured propane tanks, heaters in unvented enclosures, a hazardous gas main tap, blocked or inappropriate emergency exits and non-compliant, hazardous electrical wiring."

And, in March 2020, the Leon Valley Police Department temporarily shut down the facility for violating the emergency declaration closing non-essential businesses due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 9

Grace Hernandez
3d ago

please don't spend money on that place the have gotten in trouble before for the same reason,they mistreat animals and are cruel to them

Reply
10
OViS HERDER1
3d ago

Probably because IT'S NOT A FRIGGIN AQUARIUM..! It's more like a private owned animal farm squeezed into a closed down retail store. The new city's budget passes and they cannot build a decent building that will accommodate the public as well as the animals.

Reply(1)
3
Mr.Leery
4d ago

This place was a disaster from the beginning! I remember taking my kids and it was Nasty!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Leon Valley, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
Leon Valley, TX
Government
PLANetizen

San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul

San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. “On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rights#Zoos#Propane#The Inspectors#The San Antonio Aquarium#Hvac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
mysoutex.com

Try something new in your garden with containers

I have been busy this week trying to get the garden watered before I take off for Gardening School in San Antonio. Can’t count on the rain forecasted for Saturday. It’s difficult to have color in the garden with hot dry weather unless you have tropicals. Another way to achieve interest in the garden is to plant container gardens and place them in high impact areas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Doctors working to figure out why advanced cervical cancer on the rise

SAN ANTONIO – A recent study on cervical cancer is sending up red flags for doctors after a study published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer analyzed data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease. The study found the rates of advanced cervical cancers are spiking, with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
154
Followers
48
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy