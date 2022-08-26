Top staffers at the Redberry Bible Camp, a Canadian facility under investigation after allegations surfaced that employees were performing exorcisms on teen campers without consent, justified the practice as spiritually necessary when confronted, three dismayed parents told the CBC. “They said, ‘We’ve had satanic activity in the past,’” said Heather Richinski, referring to Redberry executive director Roland Thiessen and board chair Wayne Dick. “They fully backed all of this.” After she picked up her 13-year-old hours after the alleged exorcism, Marci Bond said, Wayne and Dick “just kept confirming this was a true spiritual experience. They kept saying this was ‘spiritual warfare’ and it would likely happen again.” Carlos Doerksen, the man who allegedly performed the ritual, admitted to conducting exorcisms—which he called a “deliverance”—in a recent YouTube video, according to the CBC. Doerksen evaded blame in the video, saying the parents should “know better if you’re sending someone to a camp that has the word ‘Bible’ in it.”Read it at CBC

