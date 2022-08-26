Read full article on original website
Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
Four Pivotal Steps Needed to End AIDS in Children by 2030 [VIDEO]
Here’s a heartbreaking disparity in the AIDS response: Globally, only half (52%) of children living with HIV are on lifesaving meds, compared with 76% of adults. This means that nearly 1.2 million children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 have untreated HIV. To address this issue, several international AIDS organizations have joined a new effort to provide HIV care and treatment for children. Specifically, they launched the Global Alliance for Ending AIDS in Children by 2030.
36% of Americans say living with your parents is “bad for society”
In fact, in a newly released Pew Research Center survey, 36% of Americans say living with your parents is actually “bad for society.” The survey found that 16% say it’s a good move, and almost half said that it doesn’t make a difference.
Bible Camp Officials Called Exorcisms ‘Spiritual Warfare,’ Parents Say
Top staffers at the Redberry Bible Camp, a Canadian facility under investigation after allegations surfaced that employees were performing exorcisms on teen campers without consent, justified the practice as spiritually necessary when confronted, three dismayed parents told the CBC. “They said, ‘We’ve had satanic activity in the past,’” said Heather Richinski, referring to Redberry executive director Roland Thiessen and board chair Wayne Dick. “They fully backed all of this.” After she picked up her 13-year-old hours after the alleged exorcism, Marci Bond said, Wayne and Dick “just kept confirming this was a true spiritual experience. They kept saying this was ‘spiritual warfare’ and it would likely happen again.” Carlos Doerksen, the man who allegedly performed the ritual, admitted to conducting exorcisms—which he called a “deliverance”—in a recent YouTube video, according to the CBC. Doerksen evaded blame in the video, saying the parents should “know better if you’re sending someone to a camp that has the word ‘Bible’ in it.”Read it at CBC
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
Young People Living With HIV Face Higher Suicide Risk
Adolescents and young adults who acquired HIV at birth are more likely to attempt suicide than their HIV-negative peers, according to the first study dedicated to evaluating suicide risk among youth living with HIV. Those facing stigma and other hardships in life are even more likely to try to take their lives, researchers reported last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal.
Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment
People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
Depression, Assimilation Linked to Sleep Duration in Mexican Americans
Depression and acculturation, or assimilation to a new culture, can affect sleep duration in Mexican Americans, according to a new study published in Preventive Medicine Reports. Using data from the 2005–2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, researchers analyzed 4,700 Mexican American participants aged 18 to 44 years and determined...
Could Drones Provide HIV Care in Hard-to-Reach Areas?
Could drones be the future of getting antiretroviral treatment and other medications to people in hard-to-reach areas?. Some scientists think so. At the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) last week in Montreal, two teams presented research testing the technology in Uganda and Guinea. These approach could potentially also help in the United States, especially in rural and Indigenous communities.
Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
Spanish-Speaking Latinos Excluded From Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials
Latinos are almost twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias compared with non-Latino white people. Despite this, Latinos are often underrepresented in clinical trials related to these conditions, according to a presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference earlier this month. Latinos made up...
Tu Salud is the leading health magazine for Latinos/Hispanics in the United States. Launched in 2007, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting Latino families.https://www.tusaludmag.com/
