Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

By Jessica Patterson
WDTN
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK/WCMH) — A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia.

William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle.

Morrison was superintendent of Hamilton Local Schools until he was placed on administrative leave in 2017 after a drug arrest .

Police say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon. Morrison is accused of pulling up to a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl and offering them $20 to babysit a child for him.

Authorities say Morrison then drove the children several blocks until he stopped and told the boy to get out and inspect a tire. Once the child was out, he drove away with the girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yoSA_0hWkywI400
(Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)
The complaint said the girl demanded to be let out, but Morrison ignored her. She then opened the door and got out a few blocks away.

Neither child reported being injured, police said

