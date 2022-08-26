St. Petersburg seeks new proposals for Tropicana Field redevelopment

Mayor Ken Welch speaks to St. Petersburg residents during a community conversation about the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District at the Center for Health Equity in on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — In a video announcement, Mayor Ken Welch on Friday unveiled the new request for proposals to redevelop Tropicana Field and its 86 acres.

The 33-page request calls for a 17.3-acre carve out for a new baseball stadium, specific requirements for affordable and workforce housing and new details that respond to current economic and societal conditions and community sentiment, according to a news release. The new solicitation adds two more overarching principles for a total of 23 guidelines, the latest emphasizing the need for affordable housing and opportunities for minority-owned contractors.

“Nearly 40 years ago, members of the Historic Gas Plant community were displaced by the ultimately successful pursuit of Major League Baseball and eventual construction of what is now Tropicana Field,” read a news release. “While the move brought our city the Tampa Bay Rays, then known as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, residents and businesses were forced to relocate with the promise of jobs, opportunity and equitable development which did not materialize.

“With this RFP, our city now has the opportunity to fulfill those unrealized promises and bring to St. Petersburg new attainable housing, equitable business opportunities, office space, meeting space, open space and overall equitable and impactful economic development that benefits all.”

Earlier this summer, Welch canceled the original bid request issued under former Mayor Rick Kriseman in 2020. Between the economic fallout of the pandemic and an affordable housing crisis, too much had changed in the past two years, Welch said, and the project warranted a fresh look.

Plus, Welch said he didn’t think enough was being done to reflect a commitment to hiring minority contractors and honoring the Gas Plant community, the historically Black neighborhood where his family lived.

The deadline to receive proposals is Nov. 18. The city is in a time crunch as the Rays’ lease at Tropicana Field expires in 2027.

There is a meeting open to the public that is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12 for city staff to go over the history of the site, what it considers equitable economic development, transportation, public works, environmental conditions and housing. They will also seek private sector input and answer questions.

That meeting is scheduled for the same day the public is invited to participate in public hearings about redrawing City Council districts.

Competitive responses must honor the history and legacy of the Historic Gas Plant District site and fulfill past promises made to its residents that they would benefit from the original baseball stadium project. They should follow the principles and findings of the city’s structural racism and disparity studies, utilize minority-owned firms and include on- and off-site affordable housing. They also must detail plans for how they plan to work around the former Oaklawn Cemetery, which was west of 16th Street S., and implement suggestions from a series of community meetings held this summer.

Would-be developers also are asked to include flexibility for office space demand, opportunities for local and small businesses, flexibility for a possibly medium-sized convention space that can be expanded with demand and shared parking for public and ballpark use.

Many demands from the previous request for proposals issued under former Mayor Rick Kriseman are still in play. They include job creation opportunities, priority hiring for residents in the designated St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area and a mixed-use development.

Kriseman also sought connectivity to surrounding neighborhoods, using Booker Creek as a potential water feature, incorporating the Pinellas Trail and an emphasis on open space. He wanted a healthy and sustainable building design, opportunities for education, research and innovation, and investment in arts and culture.

Pinellas County and St. Petersburg officials have met with financial consultants to go over funding scenarios. A “substantial portion” of the funding for the redevelopment will come from the county, Welch told the Tampa Bay Times this week.

“It has to be a 365-day community asset,” he said. “And not just a baseball stadium. And the Rays agree with that.”

Kriseman selected two firms as finalists to redevelop Tropicana Field before he left office. They were Sugar Hill, a group led by San Francisco developers JMA Ventures, and Miami’s Midtown Development.

Midtown is not seeking to rebid on the project. Sugar Hill is, and hopes the Rays will be their partner.

“We are looking forward to reviewing the new Historic Gas Plant District RFP and preparing a first-class response,” Sugar Hill Community Partners said Friday in a statement. “St. Petersburg has a unique opportunity to fulfill the true promise of the site and we look forward to developing and sharing our vision for the project.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.