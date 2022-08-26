PPB blames ‘whopping’ spike in Kia, Hyundai thefts on TikTok trend

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A viral TikTok trend has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and Portland police are warning Kia and Hyundai owners to take extra steps to prevent their vehicle from being stolen.

The TikTok trend, which popped up a few months ago , encourages viewers to steal vehicles. The videos expose “vulnerabilities” in Kia and Hyundai vehicles that make it easier for thieves to snatch.

The number of stolen vehicles reported in Portland over the last 10 weeks has reportedly decreased by 5%, but Portland’s Lt. Nathan Shepherd said that’s not the case for Kia and Hyundai cars.

In a video posted on Twitter , Lt. Shepherd said the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles reported stolen has dramatically spiked. Hyundai thefts have increased by 153%, while Kia thefts are up a “whopping” 269%.

“If you own a Hyundai or a Kia, it might be worthwhile to explore some extra preventative steps,” said Lt. Shepherd.

PPB suggests owners of these “vulnerable” vehicles to invest in security features like steering wheel locks, brake locks and ignition kill switches.

Watch PPB’s full video warning Kia and Hyundai owners below.

Lt. Shepherd also encouraged all drivers to take “common sense steps” to protect the vehicle, like keeping car doors locked and removing any valuable items from the vehicle.

