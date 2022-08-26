ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB blames ‘whopping’ spike in Kia, Hyundai thefts on TikTok trend

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOmsE_0hWkyVeZ00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A viral TikTok trend has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and Portland police are warning Kia and Hyundai owners to take extra steps to prevent their vehicle from being stolen.

The TikTok trend, which popped up a few months ago , encourages viewers to steal vehicles. The videos expose “vulnerabilities” in Kia and Hyundai vehicles that make it easier for thieves to snatch.

Body pulled from Toutle River after man jumps off cliff

The number of stolen vehicles reported in Portland over the last 10 weeks has reportedly decreased by 5%, but Portland’s Lt. Nathan Shepherd said that’s not the case for Kia and Hyundai cars.

In a video posted on Twitter , Lt. Shepherd said the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles reported stolen has dramatically spiked. Hyundai thefts have increased by 153%, while Kia thefts are up a “whopping” 269%.

“If you own a Hyundai or a Kia, it might be worthwhile to explore some extra preventative steps,” said Lt. Shepherd.

PPB suggests owners of these “vulnerable” vehicles to invest in security features like steering wheel locks, brake locks and ignition kill switches.

Sheriff: Man arrested at Gorge wasn’t planning mass shooting

Watch PPB’s full video warning Kia and Hyundai owners below.

Lt. Shepherd also encouraged all drivers to take “common sense steps” to protect the vehicle, like keeping car doors locked and removing any valuable items from the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Tiktok trend causes Kia and Hyundai car theft spike in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a Tiktok trend that shows stealing a Kia or a Hyundai can be as easy as hotwiring the car with an iPhone charger has thefts of those vehicles skyrocketing in Portland. Portland Police said that while vehicle thefts have decreased overall by five percent...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hood to Coast relay team says van was broken into during race

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A van belonging to a Hood to Coast relay team was broken into Friday evening during the race. Jenn Basaraba, team captain, said she and her team were parked in a dirt lot near OMSI when someone broke into their van. Along the 200-mile course, there are major exchange points and OMSI is one of them. A spokesperson for Hood to Coast said there were a few van break-ins near OMSI, Basaraba’s being one of them. She said someone broke the lock on one of the sliding doors of their van, hopped inside, and took bags of personal belongings that belonged to her and her teammates.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Safeway Mass Shooting Victim Likely Saved Lives, TriMet's New Looooong Bus, and Get Them Free COVID Tests Quick!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oooo-weeeeee, this week...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Hyundai Cars#Ppb#Thefts
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
msn.com

Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

TriMet’s Unveils a New Frequent Bus Line Amid Historic Service Cuts

After six years of conception, planning, design, and construction, Portland is set to see 60-foot-long, bright green TriMet buses driving up and down SE Division Street in less than a month. The buses are part of TriMet’s new Frequent Express (FX) service—high capacity buses that run every 12 minutes. While the project is the first of its kind for the agency, TriMet leaders are hoping that FX service on Division Street’s line 2—dubbed FX2-Division—will set a new standard for future transit projects.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay

As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy