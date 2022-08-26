For the first time in 11 years and for the 105th time overall, Pitt and West Virginia will square off in the Backyard Brawl. Due to the long time since the teams have played each other, this will be the first Backyard Brawl for Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and West Virginia’s Neal Brown. Thankfully for everyone involved in this game we won’t have to wait 11 more years for the next game as the two sides are scheduled to play in eight of the next 11 years (2022-25 and 2029-32).

