Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Bill Bender Talks Backyard Brawl, Expectations for Pitt and WVU
Previewing the game together, Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan wanted to also get the insight of a neutral national writer. Bill Bender of the Sporting News joined the Mike’s to offer what the Backyard Brawl is thought of around the country and the expectations for both Pitt and West Virginia this season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Dave Wannstedt ‘Honored’ to be Pitt’s Honorary Backyard Brawl Captain
For the first time in 11 years and for the 105th time overall, Pitt and West Virginia will square off in the Backyard Brawl. Due to the long time since the teams have played each other, this will be the first Backyard Brawl for Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and West Virginia’s Neal Brown. Thankfully for everyone involved in this game we won’t have to wait 11 more years for the next game as the two sides are scheduled to play in eight of the next 11 years (2022-25 and 2029-32).
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Potential for Backyard Brawl to be Played on Rivalry Weekend Going Forward?
While Pat Narduzzi feels like there’s nothing difficult about playing an early-season rivalry game, since both teams just have to do it, it might not be the case for the Backyard Brawl going forward. The Backyard Brawl will obviously take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 this season, the earliest...
Kenny Pickett Predicts Score of Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl
Kenny Pickett expects a dominating win for the Pitt Panthers in their season opener.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 30
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt 2023 Commit Lamar Seymore To Attend Backyard Brawl
The Backyard Brawl on Thursday will no doubt be an electric atmosphere as a sellout crowd will pack Acrisure Stadium. Normally, this type of game would be one in which Pitt would host a number of big recruits. However, with it being a 7 PM kickoff and a day before Friday night football that won’t be the case.
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Temple DL Commit Conlan Greene Having Fun Playing QB for Penn-Trafford
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — In Penn-Trafford’s 35-28 win over Canon-McMillan on Friday night in Canonsburg, Conlan Greene showcased why he’ll play Division I football at Temple next year. Greene will play on the defensive line at Temple, but on Friday night, he was airing the ball out all over the field. Greene completed 19 of 26 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Greene also rushed for 48 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. And this was all on top of playing on defense, as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
'The Battle Of The Tough Guys:' Tracing modern-day MMA back to its roots in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "The octagon" "Ultimate Fighting" and "MMA" are all now very much part of the sports lexicon. It wasn't always that way and modern-day mixed martial arts can trace its roots partially back to right here in Pittsburgh. Let's go back to the New Kensington Holiday Inn ballroom on March 20, 1980 - that's when the first MMA tournament on record took place. "We didn't know it was a story, but we knew we had lightning in a bottle," said Bill Viola Sr., a co-found of the Battle of the Tough Guys. "We had just a whole bunch...
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
Your Radio Place
Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here
AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ellwoodcity.org
Wolverines Fall Short In Season Opening Loss At Brentwood
Week Zero is officially in the books for the WPIAL as over 100 teams were in uniform during the Friday/Saturday action. The Wolverines made a trip down to Brentwood High School to take on the Spartans to begin the 2022 football campaign. Both teams in recent years have had a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland football notebook: Secret is out on Latrobe’s Fulton
Latrobe first-year football coach Ron Prady joked Friday night that the “secret’s out” on Robby Fulton IV, his senior running back and linebacker. There won’t be any hiding his secret weapon now. “He’s something else,” Prady said after Fulton, a transfer from Central Catholic, rushed for...
daystech.org
Want to work at CCAC, Bayer or Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium? See who’s hiring in Pittsburgh — 8/29/22
Hiring? Post your job here to get in entrance of 35,000 native job seekers weekly. And test again each Monday and Thursday for the most recent job openings in Pittsburgh. The National Robotics Engineering Center is searching for a Machine Learning Engineer to develop machine studying algorithms and functions for business and business functions.
playpennsylvania.com
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Bad Beat Jackpot Hits For Record $1.2 Million
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh just had a colossal moment in its poker room. On Aug. 28 at around 4:15 p.m., the record bad beat jackpot hit for $1,226,765.80 when four aces lost to a Royal Flush in a game of $1/$3 No-Limit Hold’em. Benjamin Flanagan of Huttonsville, West Virginia held...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tmpresale.com
Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tours show in Pittsburgh, PA Oct 15, 2022 – presale password
The Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour presale password that we’ve received so many requests for is finally here! With this Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour presale code everyone who has the code will have a fantastic opportunity to buy great seats before the public. Now is the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Noblemen Cigar Lounge Sparks Fellowship Flame
More than just a place for cigar aficionados to go to enjoy a good puff and relax, or for non-smokers to enjoy conversation, food, and an all-around good time, Noblemen Cigar Lounge, the newest addition to the Pittsburgh area, is an establishment of brotherhood, nobility and love for the community.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Point Park program allows those with other degrees to pursue teaching career
Over the course of Craig Johnston’s 20-year engineering career, the thought of becoming a teacher often crossed his mind. But it wasn’t until 2020 — months before the covid-19 pandemic would shut down most aspects of day-to-day life — that Johnston took the leap. In January...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
27 bands scheduled to play annual Band Blast at New Kensington's Memorial Park
More than two dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the annual Band Blast at Memorial Park in New Kensington this year. The lineup consists of 11 bands performing on the main stage and 16 acoustic acts on the second stage. “This is the biggest lineup we’ve ever had for...
Comments / 0