Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok
Cleveland-based mental health therapist Shabree Rawls went viral for a passionate message urging Black men to seek therapy and learn to expand their “emotional vocabulary.” And soon after things started to spiral. In her first two-minute clip, Rawls said, “It’s so your life can be easier. Don’t you want to be able to communicate with […] The post Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Complex
Black Men, Get Your Mind Right
Being Black is truly a soulful, eye-opening, and enriching experience. But behind all the #BlackExcellence, #BlackGirlMagic, #BlackBoyJoy tags, TikToks, and beautifully shot images, there are often struggles that most don’t see because they’re blurred by social media filters. The last several years have been stressful for all of...
Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART
What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
Never-Ending
As if there weren’t enough on our plates, monkeypox has been identified in gay men around the world. What fresh hell is this? Hopefully, this will not become an epidemic like HIV; however, there are reasons to be concerned. HIV service providers, clinics for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and health departments need to be prepared to pivot as more cases surface.
Four Pivotal Steps Needed to End AIDS in Children by 2030 [VIDEO]
Here’s a heartbreaking disparity in the AIDS response: Globally, only half (52%) of children living with HIV are on lifesaving meds, compared with 76% of adults. This means that nearly 1.2 million children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 have untreated HIV. To address this issue, several international AIDS organizations have joined a new effort to provide HIV care and treatment for children. Specifically, they launched the Global Alliance for Ending AIDS in Children by 2030.
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
A Portrait of Strength
I am 55 years old and was diagnosed with HIV in January 2002. I was diagnosed four months after the September 11 terrorist attacks, when I lost a brother who was at the Pentagon. I am one of the 15 ladies in the book Portraits of Inspiration. Upon learning of my brother’s untimely death, my mother chose me to represent the family, even though I have two older sisters. My portrait was a portrait of strength.
Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment
People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
Young People Living With HIV Face Higher Suicide Risk
Adolescents and young adults who acquired HIV at birth are more likely to attempt suicide than their HIV-negative peers, according to the first study dedicated to evaluating suicide risk among youth living with HIV. Those facing stigma and other hardships in life are even more likely to try to take their lives, researchers reported last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal.
Meet the New CEO of PCAF, an HIV Service Provider in Washington State
PCAF, an HIV organization in Washington State, has introduced its new CEO. Ace Robinson, a global HIV strategist and health care quality leader, took over the foundation in July. He is the first Black queer man to serve in this position during PCAF’s 35 years. Robinson “brings leadership that...
The Alliance for Positive Change Uplifts New Yorkers
The Alliance for Positive Change was founded in 1990 at the height of the AIDS crisis. Previously known as the AIDS Service Center New York City, the organization provides medical care to New Yorkers in numerous ways. Eugene Epps, the community linkage specialist, helps formerly incarcerated people living with HIV...
World’s First HIV-Positive to HIV-Positive Heart Transplant
Doctors at a New York City hospital performed the world’s first successful heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and an HIV-positive recipient, according to a press statement from Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, where the surgery took place this spring. The recipient, a woman in her sixties who...
Coming Full Circle
I’m a nurse who works in what was one of the first comprehensive AIDS treatment centers in upstate New York. My mother was a patient here after she was diagnosed with HIV in 1987. Working here feels a little like coming full circle. I remember all too well the unbearable stigma that people with HIV faced. Our housekeeper quit, some friends and even some family shunned us and at one point the PTA wanted us out of our school. I remember watching my mother try to shoulder all of that in addition to the weight of her disease.
Could Drones Provide HIV Care in Hard-to-Reach Areas?
Could drones be the future of getting antiretroviral treatment and other medications to people in hard-to-reach areas?. Some scientists think so. At the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) last week in Montreal, two teams presented research testing the technology in Uganda and Guinea. These approach could potentially also help in the United States, especially in rural and Indigenous communities.
Finding Strength
My name is Scott, and my story may be different than some, but it deals with an alarming issue that has affected the gay community for years. I’m talking about the “party and play” scene. First, a little history about myself. I knew I was “different” at...
Historic AIDS Group GMHC Marks Founders Day and 40th Anniversary
Founded in 1982 in New York City as Gay Men’s Health Crisis, GMHC is celebrating its 40th anniversary and also gearing up for its Fall Gala on September 22, which will honor cofounder Larry Mass, MD, and former CEO Kelsey Louie. To commemorate its history, the organization held a Founders Day gathering, August 11, at the New York City AIDS Memorial.
Move On Up
It has been 30 years since I tested HIV positive. I found out I had the virus the day after my 22nd birthday, in 1992. The journey from that moment to the present one seems a lifetime and also a blink of an eye. Such is aging. A few years...
Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
