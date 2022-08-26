Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing their 2022 winter tour to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” to Rochester on Thursday, December 1. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be held on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
13 WHAM
Fairport Music Fest returns this weekend
Fairport, N.Y. — The Fairport Music Fest kicked off Friday for its two-day music filled event. The event is held annually to feature a chorus of local and regional bands. Each year, the event draws visitors from Fairport and from afar with a family-friendly event that includes kids activates, food trucks, in addition to six stages of music.
websterontheweb.com
News from the museum: huge sale and shipwreck program redux
Two big museum-sponsored events are coming up in the next several weeks you’ll want to know about. The first is the museum’s annual Barn Sale, scheduled for Sept. 15-17 at — well, a barn — at 394 Phillips Rd. It’s a huge barn, but already there have been so many donations that organizers know they’ll definitely be spilling out onto the lawns surrounding the barn, plus the carriage house and two additional adjacent barns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Fairport Music Festival back for 17th year of raising money for Golisano’s Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Some Ska Band” took the stage at Fairport Brewing Company Saturday. It was day two of the Fairport Music Festival. In addition to the thirty plus bands that provide non-stop entertainment for this one-day. two-night show, the event includes children’s activities, games, crafts, and festival foods provided by many area food trucks and vendors.
House of Prayer hosts Barber Day, summer fun event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – House of Prayer in Rochester hosted The Barber Day on Saturday afternoon. This was an opportunity for families to enjoy what’s left of the summer. Free haircuts were offered at the event along with free hamburgers and hot dogs. The event was put on in collaboration with Gifted Hands Barbershop, owned […]
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!
Fall in New York is romanticized for a reason. It’s a season filled with lovely weather, fun seasonal activities, delicious flavors, and a general feeling of coziness. But to enjoy fall to the fullest, you need to seek out some experiences to make the most of this time of year and all it has to offer. Read on to learn about a handful of fall activities you might want to add to your to-do list to make the most of the fall season in Rochester!
websterontheweb.com
A perfect afternoon spent with friends on the trails
Every once in a while I’m reminded about how oustanding our local trail system is. Sunday morning dawned so beautiful and cool, I thought it’d be a great day to go for a hike with my husband. And since it’s always more fun to hike with friends, I invited my friends Patty and Dave to join us. We met up at Whiting Rd. Nature Preserve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
After murder, House of Mercy to reopen this week
Rochester, N.Y. — Those displaced by a homeless shelter's temporary closure amid a murder investigation will be able to return this week. The House of Mercy will reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Sister Grace Miller, who acts as the shelter's spiritual support director. Shelter officials are meeting with...
Roc Royal hosts 9th annual backpack giveaway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Roc Royal Foundation hosted a backpack giveaway Saturday afternoon at Glory House International in Rochester. This is the ninth year the giveaway has been held. School supplies and uniforms were also given out in addition to the 1,000 backpacks. Participants were also able to receive free haircuts. The Roc Royal […]
Wife of local veteran Gary Beikirch receives dedicated plaque in his honor
Beikirch served as a U.S. army medic in the Vietnam War. In 1973, he received the Congressional Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Panera to test voice ordering in drive-thrus around Rochester, N.Y.
Panera Bread on Monday said it will begin testing a new artificially intelligent voice-ordering bot named “Tori” at drive-thru locations in the Rochester, N.Y. area. Developed by Boston-based AI-ordering platform OpenCity, a Tori will be tested at Panera drive-thru units in Greece (800 Greece Ridge Center Dr.), and Webster, N.Y. (935 Hold Rd.).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New funding for Black entrepreneurs in Rochester
Senator Jeremy Cooney says the funding will go to the Urban League of Rochester's Business Development Division.
WHEC TV-10
First African-American President of Colgate Divinity School remembered for legacy of service
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School is mourning the loss of its first-ever African-American president, Dr. James Evans Jr. Dr. Evans served as President of the school for 10 years and passed away late last week. News10NBC talked to the school’s current president about Evans, and the legacy he leaves behind.
WHEC TV-10
Floating museum to dock in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A replica of a Spanish tall ship will be making its way to Rochester this month. The floating museum—the Nao Trinidad—is a replica of a 16th-century Spanish ship commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. The captain ship was called the Armada del Maluco (1519-1522). The...
wxxinews.org
Rochester Urban League leader says recent East Ave. party points to need to address systemic racism
The leader of Rochester’s Urban League is calling on the local community to do more to fight racism, particularly after news about an alleged racist party came to light. The call to action comes from Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester. She put out a statement over the weekend in response to the report of a racist party held in July at the East Avenue mansion of Nicholas and Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia.
Rochester City Hall boosting security
Employees will be required to wear visible identification at all times.
Clifton Springs church hosts 2nd annual car show benefit
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — Wellspring Church in Clifton Springs held its second annual car show Saturday afternoon. Money raised at the event will benefit the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, FLACRA and Wellspring Community Care. At least 200 cars including: Corvettes, Mustangs, Jeeps, boats and motorcycles were showcased, and dozens of vendors were at […]
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport Red Onions fire racing team have top ten finish
The Spencerport Red Onions fire racing team had a top ten finish overall in the 2022 New York State Championship Drill held in Merrick, NY, on August 20. The team also earned second place in the 3 Man Ladder event with a run of 6.67 seconds. Photo from @SpencerportFD on...
13 WHAM
Tracking storms and heat this evening
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Everyone got the heat today in WNY, but some areas will also see the potential for locally strong thunderstorms. Let's start with the storms. A trough of low pressure will interact with the Lake Erie lake breeze and produce locally strong thunderstorms through late this evening. Any storms that flare up will have locally heavy downpours, gusty wind, cloud to ground lightning, and the potential for hail.
Comments / 0