Milford, IL

Bearcats pounce on Falcons early, often

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
MILFORD — Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland got its football season going at least one day before the rest of the area teams, but the Falcons might have been interested in waiting as they lost 67-16 to host Milford in their 8-man contest Thursday.

The Bearcats attacked early with two touchdowns in a span of 23 seconds. They scored with 4:04 to go in the first quarter and then took advantage of an FCW turnover to score with 3:41 left in the opening period. The both two-point conversion tries were successful for a 16-0 lead.

Scoring quickly was the mantra for Milford as it added a touchdown 29 seconds into the second period, then just 2:23 later and then with 6:02 to go in the half in building a 40-0 lead. It was a 48-0 game at the break after the Bearcats tacked on a score in the final minute.

Jesse Simpson got the Falcons on the board with 3:37 to go in the third quarter as Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland avoided the shut out. Simpson found the end zone with a four-yard run. Payton Quaintance ran in for the two-point conversion.

Milford scored again in the fourth period, but the Falcons responded quickly as Quaintance took the ensuing kickoff to the house for an 84-yard touchdown return. Seth Jones ran in the two-point conversion, making it a 54-16 game.

Milford scored two more times in the final 8:14.

The Falcons (0-1) managed just 79 yards of offense. Mason Persico was 6 of 12 throwing for 56 yards. He was intercepted once. Ethan Kane was the top receiver with four catches for 24 yards. Simpson had a reception for 30 yards.

FCW managed just 23 yards on the ground. Persico had 15 yards on 14 carries.

Comments / 0

Daily Leader

